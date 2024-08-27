Local Hemel Hempstead McDonald's employee wins apprentice award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local McDonald’s 1st Assistant Zain Khan who works at Jarman Fields restaurant, has been honoured at the inaugural McDonald’s Apprenticeship Awards.

The awards celebrate the incredible achievements of stand-out apprentices, launching as McDonald’s marks 50 years in the UK and hits the key milestone of supporting more than 21,000 apprentices since 2006.

McDonald’s has been offering award-winning apprenticeships for more than 18 years and continues to invest in the programme, with more than 20 different programmes available for employees across the country. The brand incorporated apprenticeships into its sustainability commitments and currently supports over 1,000 of its people to complete an apprenticeship.

Zain Khan took part in the Chartered Management Degree Apprenticeship Level 6, at Jarman Fields restaurant in Hemel Hempstead and was honoured at the McDonald’s Apprenticeship Awards with The Unstoppable Award. This was due to his commitment and resilience during personal hardship.

Zain Khan from McDonald’s Jarman Fields restaurant.

The Unstoppable Award honours individuals who have achieved remarkable personal, professional, or social progress. This award emphasises inclusivity and showcases the invaluable soft skills developed through the apprenticeship. It aims to highlight learners’ resilience and ability to overcome barriers, thanks to the support and growth opportunities provided by their apprenticeship.

Zain joined McDonalds at 16-years-old whilst studying for his A-Levels. After his father lost his job, Zain became the main earner for his household. Sadly, Zain’s mother who took care of his younger siblings and elderly grandparents, was also diagnosed with a serious medical condition at the same time.

Zain therefore decided to take a gap year to earn money to help support his family. During this time, he was promoted to Shift Manager and then quickly to 2nd Assistant – with a baby on the way Zain decided to stay at McDonald’s.

The Chartered Management Degree Apprenticeship Level 6 has allowed Zain to complete his goal and gain a degree, whilst being able to financially support his family. With no student loans or financial burden, this was a great opportunity and Zain has now progressed to 1st Assistant and has been given the opportunity to run a McDonald’s restaurant for a year as a direct result of his hard work.

Zain said: "Winning The Unstoppable Award at the McDonald’s Apprenticeship Awards is an incredible honour. I am truly grateful to McDonald’s for their support throughout my journey.

"Starting at McDonald’s at 16, whilst balancing my A-Levels, becoming the main earner for my family, and then a father, was challenging. The resilience I developed during those tough times, has shaped who I am today.

"This award is a testament to the incredible support from my team at Jarman Fields and the entire McDonald’s family. Thank you for believing in me and helping me turn my challenges into triumphs."

Local Franchisee Alan Butchers, who owns and operates seven McDonald’s restaurants across Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire including Jarman Fields, said: “It is vital that all my employees feel able to pursue their ambitions, so we’re delighted to have been able to offer the flexibility Zain needed to study and complete his apprenticeship.

"I hope that the launch of the McDonald’s Apprenticeship Awards will inspire people to choose a scheme that will help them realise their full potential. The team and I are hugely proud of Zain, and I hope to see more of our people take advantage of the learning and development programmes McDonald’s has to offer."

Available in restaurants in local communities across the country, apprenticeships combine workplace training with studying, and 2023 saw more than 1,000 McDonald’s employees undertake these nationally recognised qualifications across the year.

It’s a great option for those looking to earn while they learn, and with a dedicated mentor assigned at the beginning of their journey, apprentices are fully supported throughout the programme.

