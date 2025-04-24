Leisure centres offer free access to residents living with Parkinson’s in Dacorum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents living with Parkinson's across Dacorum can access free fitness memberships at both Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre and Berkhamsted Leisure Centre through a partnership between local leisure operator Everyone Active and Parkinson's UK.

The two Dacorum facilities are participating in this nationwide initiative, which provides full access to gym facilities, swimming pools and exercise classes for patients and up to three of their carers.

This April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month and Everyone Active, which manages local facilities in partnership with Dacorum Borough Council, is urging more residents living with Parkinson’s to take advantage of the scheme.

The free membership programme, now in its fourth year nationally, aims to help those managing the progressive neurological condition, which causes symptoms ranging from tremors and pain to anxiety.

Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre is one of the sites offering free access for people living with Parkinson's

Currently, 60 people in Dacorum benefit from the scheme, with numbers increasing in recent years, reflecting the global rise in Parkinson’s cases.

Steve Cox, Everyone Active's area contract manager for Dacorum, said: “We are immensely proud to be partnering with Parkinson’s UK for the fourth year running, and truly believe the membership makes a real difference to the lives of those living with the condition and their carers.

"Physical activity plays a crucial role in symptom management and we’re creating an environment at both our Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted centres where people with Parkinson's and their support networks can exercise with confidence."

The initiative comes as medical professionals increasingly recognise exercise as a key component in maintaining quality of life for those with the condition.

Anna Castiaux, Physical Activity Programme Lead at Parkinson's UK, said: "Being active can be one of the best ways for people to live well with Parkinson's and it's great to see that Everyone Active and our local group in Dacorum will be supporting more people to try new activities.

"Everyone Active continues to offer free memberships for people living with Parkinson's and their carers, and it's fantastic that more people across Dacorum will have an opportunity to get active in April."

As part of the initiative, Berkhamsted Leisure Centre is hosting a free coffee morning for people living with Parkinson's on Monday 12 May from 11:00 to 13:00. The event will give attendees the opportunity to tour the centre, explore local activities and sign up for memberships. Meanwhile, Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre will host a similar event on Monday 21 July from 10:00 to 12:00.

Parkinson’s is the fastest-growing neurological condition in the world and there is currently no cure. It affects around 153,000 people in the UK and there are more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety.

Being physically active can play an important role in living well with Parkinson’s. Those living with the condition can find various activities, such as swimming, walking and dance, beneficial in managing their symptoms.

Beyond traditional gym activities, participants can access specialised Synergy Dance classes online, designed to accommodate varying mobility levels.

The free memberships are available at both Dacorum leisure facilities.

Medical clearance is recommended for those with additional health conditions before beginning new exercise routines.