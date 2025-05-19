Join us to Build the Change with LEGO Replay and the Southbank Centre this May!

Southbank Centre x LEGO Replay will be brought to life with workshops to help kids explore their imagination with LEGO Bricks, encouraging them to reuse LEGO bricks whilst also letting their creativity run wild.

Key Information:

Name: LEGO Replay Workshop: Imaging New Things

Location: Level 2 Display Space, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre

Date: 27-28 May 2025

Timings: Venue open 10am-11pm, Activities 10.30am-5.30pm

Ticketing: Free to attend

As part of the LEGO Group and Southbank Centre’s partnership, LEGO® Replay will be hosting a special two-day pop-up event during the May half term as part of Southbank Centre’s ‘Spring Family Fun’ programme.

Designed to spark imagination and encourage reuse, the event will feature a series of free to attend sessions that invite children to explore the power of creative play by imagining new things, using LEGO bricks.

These LEGO Replay workshops offer an opportunity for families to explore circular design through creative and inventive play, discovering how LEGO brick’s unique design means they can be played on and on and on. Children can also let their imaginations run wild with LEGO bricks at the Open Play sessions — where the possibilities are endless. Whether building something that will help wildlife, an idea to combat climate change, or building something new to play with, - we believe the LEGO Group believes kids’ limitless creativity has the power to inspire us all.

In addition to these workshop sessions, LEGO Replay will also be collecting brick donations at the Southbank Centre throughout May. Visitors are encouraged to bring any pre-loved LEGO bricks to the on-site donation point, or alternatively you can download a free shipping label to send via post. The LEGO Group will recycle your bricks into new items that inspire playful learning in schools and community centres across the UK.

This event is free to attend, but spaces are limited—so booking in advance is recommended.

Find out more: www.lego.co.uk/replay