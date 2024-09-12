Joel’s journey at Radio Dacorum

Joel, a 20-year-old Sports Journalism student from Bournemouth University, reached out to Radio Dacorum in search of practical work experience to enhance his studies. With limited time before his summer break ended, Joel was eager to gain hands-on experience that would contribute to his coursework.

After an initial meeting, Joel was offered the opportunity to shadow the station’s manager, Matt Hatton, and quickly immersed himself in the world of community radio.

He learned essential hard skills, including using the station’s database and show programming software, as well as valuable tools like Canva and Audacity. These tools were crucial for creating engaging content—Joel designed a social media poster, produced a radio jingle, and even crafted a short video reel to promote his upcoming live show.

Beyond the technical skills, Joel gained insight into the softer, people-oriented aspects of radio production, such as communication and troubleshooting, all while finding his own voice in the process.

Joel being shown the radio ropes by station manager Matt.

His experience culminated in curating and planning his own two-hour sports show, which he is set to broadcast live on air. Although Matt will be present to assist with any technical difficulties, the content and direction of the show are entirely Joel’s creation, demonstrating his growth and confidence.

In a final gesture to celebrate Joel’s achievements, Matt invited Joel’s mother to visit the studio during the live show, fostering a dialogue that will likely enrich Joel’s journey even further.

Joel’s experience at Radio Dacorum has not only provided him with tangible skills but also allowed him to build a portfolio that will undoubtedly benefit his future career in sports journalism.

If you are interested in volunteering as a presenter or in any way with us please email [email protected]

Full training will be provided so no experience necessary, you will be required to use social media and own and be comfortable using a Facebook account.

We have a few but limited opportunities for under 18s please email to find out more. Thank you and we look forward to welcoming you!