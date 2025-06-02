It’s time to celebrate our non-paid carers in Dacorum

a photograph taken with a mobile phone of a support group of young adults having a group chat in a bright modern community centre

Are you a carer? Do you help look after another person? Community Action Dacorum invites you to an afternoon of Coffee, Cake and Create.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All carers and their charges, are welcome to pop into the Roundhouse, Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead on Tuesday 10th June from 1- 3pm to have a cuppa, a piece of cake and take a moment to create something to take away.

This free event is provided by Community Action Dacorum and hosted by the Community Action Dacorum Hub at the Roundhouse

Carers Week

Tuesday 10th June 1-3pm

The Roundhouse

Marlowes

Hemel Hempstead

To RSVP please call Paulaon: 01442 617680 or drop an email to: [email protected]