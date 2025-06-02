It’s time to celebrate our non-paid carers in Dacorum
Are you a carer? Do you help look after another person? Community Action Dacorum invites you to an afternoon of Coffee, Cake and Create.
All carers and their charges, are welcome to pop into the Roundhouse, Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead on Tuesday 10th June from 1- 3pm to have a cuppa, a piece of cake and take a moment to create something to take away.
This free event is provided by Community Action Dacorum and hosted by the Community Action Dacorum Hub at the Roundhouse
Carers Week
Tuesday 10th June 1-3pm
The Roundhouse
Marlowes
Hemel Hempstead
To RSVP please call Paulaon: 01442 617680 or drop an email to: [email protected]