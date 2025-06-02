It’s time to celebrate our non-paid carers in Dacorum

By Matt Hatton
Contributor
Published 2nd Jun 2025
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 16:16 BST
a photograph taken with a mobile phone of a support group of young adults having a group chat in a bright modern community centre
Are you a carer? Do you help look after another person? Community Action Dacorum invites you to an afternoon of Coffee, Cake and Create.

All carers and their charges, are welcome to pop into the Roundhouse, Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead on Tuesday 10th June from 1- 3pm to have a cuppa, a piece of cake and take a moment to create something to take away.

This free event is provided by Community Action Dacorum and hosted by the Community Action Dacorum Hub at the Roundhouse

Carers Week

Tuesday 10th June 1-3pm

The Roundhouse

Marlowes

Hemel Hempstead

To RSVP please call Paulaon: 01442 617680 or drop an email to: [email protected]

