Homebuilder partners with charity to give vulnerable adults work experience at Kings Langley site
The partnership will see around 40 adults with learning difficulties gain valuable work experience over the next year, carrying out tasks such as mowing the lawn, strimming and cutting back hedgerows.
The Trust, which has allotments in Berkhamsted and Northchurch and a farm shop in Hemel Hempstead, organises real-life work experience for more than 170 adults to help them acquire skills in rural activities such as landscaping and garden maintenance.
Emma Power, Chief Operating Officer of Sunnyside Rural Trust, said: “This is an excellent opportunity for our Trainees to work in the local community where they can develop gardening skills that can lead to potential employment.
“We are looking forward to continuing to develop our partnership activities with Bellway in the area.”
This is not the first link-up between Bellway North London and the Trust as the housebuilder also purchased hampers from the organisation to give as welcome gifts to residents moving into their new apartments. The welcome packs included items such as homemade jam, chutney and a house plant – allgrown and produced by adults who use their services.
Zoe Dobbs, Bellway North London Sales Manager, said: “We have built up a close relationship with Sunnyside Rural Trust since purchasing their hampers for our welcome packs, which have been incredibly popular with our new residents. Having learnt more about the vital services that the Trust provides, we were keen to work with them on a longer-term basis.
“It was great to welcome the team down to Millworks and to see them carry out their work with such enthusiasm. They are doing a brilliant job and we hope this partnership enables them to develop skills and experience that will help them to gain employment in the future.”
Bellway is building 65 apartments at Millworks, on land off Home Park Mill Link Road.
For more information about the development, call 01923 700896 or visit: www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/north-london/millworks.
