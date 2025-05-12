Hertfordshire farming leader calls for councillors to back county’s farmers after local elections

A Hertfordshire farming leader is urging councillors to back the county’s farmers and growers over issues including the family farm tax following the local elections.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hertfordshire County Council is now made up of 31 Liberal Democrats, 22 Conservatives, 14 Reform UK councillors, five Green and five Labour councillors and one Independent councillor.

The NFU remains apolitical and continues to work with local councillors and MPs from all political parties to deliver a positive future for British farmers and growers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NFU Hertfordshire Chair Robert Law, who farms at Royston, said: “Farming is a hugely important industry to Hertfordshire and the wider region.

NFU Hertfordshire Chair Robert Law with a Stop the Family Farm Tax banner.

“Farmers here drive the local economy, produce top quality, tasty, healthy, traceable and affordable food, support the environment, protect and enhance the great British countryside and adhere to world-leading animal welfare standards.

“But farmers are facing some huge challenges.

“The NFU’s farmer confidence survey found farmer confidence to be at an all-time low and that is a reflection of how farmers are feeling in Hertfordshire.

“Farmers have been hit by a whirlwind of problems in the last 18 months, including the family farm tax, extreme weather with increasing incidents of floods and droughts, rising rates of rural crime, issues with planning red tape and the recent closure of the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need political support at all levels to overcome these challenges.”

Defra figures show that farming contributes more than £160m to the economy in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.

Farming also provides jobs for more than 2,500 people in Hertfordshire.

Mr Law said: “Ensuring that we have a successful farming industry here is vital to Hertfordshire and we want to keep delivering for the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look forward to engaging with our local councillors and inviting them out to meet NFU members on farm to discuss how we can work together to deliver a bright future for farming and Hertfordshire as a whole.”