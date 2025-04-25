Hemel Hempstead MP takes on 'Supermarket Sweep' style dash to support local food bank

MP David Taylor

Hemel Hempstead MP David Taylor swapped Parliament for the aisles of a local convenience store this week, racing through TJ’s Late Shop in a ‘Supermarket Sweep’-style trolley dash to help support homelessness charity DENS.

The MP had 60 seconds to grab as many items as he could from the well-loved store on Bennetts End Road, with everything in his trolley donated to DENS—a local charity providing vital support to those facing homelessness and hardship in Dacorum.

The event was organised by store owner TJ, in partnership with home delivery app Snappy Shopper, and saw David dash through the store collecting goods such as rice, jam, chocolate, toilet roll, and laundry powder for the charity.

After his dash, David said: “DENS is a brilliant charity and a pillar of our community. I wanted to give something back to them.

The Snappy Shopper Store Dash took place at TJ's Late Shop

“Unfortunately, there are many people in need right now. Ideally, we wouldn’t need to rely on food banks—but sadly we do. Organisations like DENS are doing vital work, and anything we can give really helps the community.”

In the spirit of giving back, local resident and Snappy Shopper customer Gavin was also invited to take on a free Store Dash of his own, adding to the feel-good energy of the day.

TJ’s Late Shop, a community favourite that’s been serving Hemel Hempstead for over 35 years, joined the Snappy Shopper platform just two months ago.

Store owner TJ said: “We had great fun doing the Store Dash, and the proceeds went to the amazing DENS charity. I’d like to thank DENS, our local MP David Taylor, Gavin, and Snappy Shopper for helping make it happen. Our aim has always been to give back to our local community as much as possible.”

To learn more about DENS or to donate, visit www.dens.org.uk.