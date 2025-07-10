Hemel Hempstead learning disability scheme manager wins national award

Lisa Nicholas, Scheme Manager of St Barnabas, a local care and supported housing service operated by Hightown Housing Association, has been recognised with a highly commended award in the Frontline Leader Award category at the prestigious National Learning Disabilities and Autism Awards.

St Barnabas, located in Queen’s Square, provides eight self-contained flats offering round-the-clock care and support to residents, alongside outreach support for individuals with learning disabilities in the wider community.

The judges praised Lisa for her commitment to improving care, her ability to lead change, and her dedication to supporting her team to achieve excellence.

Lisa’s award was announced in front of hundreds of attendees at The International Convention Centre (ICC) in Birmingham on Friday, 4 July, presented by celebrity Peter Andre, known for his successful music and television career.

Photo of Lisa at the awards ceremony with her Hightown managers and colleagues. From left to right (seated) Jessica Wray, Tawanda Makombe, Phillip Goulding, Lisa Nicholas, Sarah Davies, Claire Dallow From left to right (standing) Laura Duff, Francis Zvoma, Veronica Simon and John Mtetewaunga.

The judges commented: “Lisa has played a key role in transforming care and support for many people with learning disabilities. Leading by example, she builds strong teams, fosters a sense of community, and consistently delivers person-centred care. Her dedication to continuous improvement and staff support is evident in all she does.”

Lisa was nominated by her manager at Hightown Housing Association in recognition of her outstanding leadership and commitment to service improvement.

Lisa’s manager commented: “When Lisa took over the management of St Barnabas, she met with every individual to understand their preferred support times, aspirations, and concerns. She then redesigned the rota to better meet residents’ needs during busier periods. Under her leadership, we have received numerous compliments from the residents, their families, and professionals.

Commenting on her award, Lisa said: “I am over the moon that St Barnabas are being recognised for the excellent work that we do. I couldn’t have achieved this without my amazing team. It was an honour to be nominated by my manager, and it’s a pleasure to work for Hightown.”