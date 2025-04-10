Hemel Hempstead King’s Scout Awards include first 3 for 30 years from 1st Apsley Scouts

Evening activities at Phasels Wood

Four young people from Hemel Hempstead Scouts were presented with King’s Scout Awards on 3rd April, by the Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During an event held at Phasels Wood Activity Centre, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers took part in climbing, an assault course, archery, human ‘Hungry Hippos’ and human ‘Bar Football’ among other activities, before everyone came together to celebrate the outstanding achievement of four young people who have excelled in the gruelling challenges required to gain the highest award in Scouting.

Jessica Cox, Ava Lehner, Isabelle Lehner and Sam Penn have been friends for many years, and the three young women have travelled their Scouting path together through 1st Apsley Scout Group, from 6 year old Beavers, through to 17 year old Young Leaders, alongside their membership of Hemel Hempstead Explorers (HHEX). Sam’s journey has been through 1st Kings Langley, and having now turned 18 he has recently swapped his HHEX shirt for a 1st Kings Langley Adult volunteer one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All four of these exceptional young people have made the most of every moment in Scouting, with many camping and other adventures under their belts. In 2023 Isabelle was selected to represent Hertfordshire at the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea, while Jess, Ava and Sam headed to the Haarlem Jamborette in Holland. All four embraced every moment, but Isabelle was part of the cancelled Jamboree, and was evacuated from the campsite with just a few minutes’ notice. Coming to meet her twin sister and younger brother as the Haarlem camp team returned to Luton, rather than being disappointed, Ava excitedly relayed stories of the evacuation, having enjoyed a very different, but equally fun adventure. All four have camped many times in the UK and Europe.

Evening acitivities at Phasels Wood

The King’s Scout Award includes participants to complete a 4-day expedition in a team, checking in at certain points but otherwise without Leader involvement. This includes planning their own route, working as a team and keeping themselves safe. These four participants were in a team together, and their expedition involved hiking across Snowdonia, over Snowdon, wild camping and carrying and cooking their own food and water. They climbed Snowdon on day 2, and during their descent the weather turned, with a storm and 60mph winds. They caught up with another team, who had stopped due to a member suffering an injury. The team calmly took the situation in hand, administered first aid and created a human wind break to protect the casualty whilst the other team contacted their Leaders who came to help; not only are they great friends, but this group of young adults are mature far beyond their years.

Another part of the award is to take part in a five-day, four-night residential, in an unfamiliar setting, with unfamiliar people. This is an exciting opportunity, but can also be quite daunting as this is the only time during the whole award path where the participants are not with their peers. The four firmly embraced this adventure; Jess took part in an action packed week in Devon, coasteering, kayaking, caving and more; Ava joined the Tall Ships Youth Trust for an exhilarating week yachting on the south coast; Isabelle chose to take on a medical learning challenge at Basingstoke hospital and Sam spent a week at the Raptor Foundation in Huntingdon, where he assisted with maintenance of the site, feeding and training the birds of prey.

With all four soon heading off to university, the life skills they have gained through their Scouting adventures will set them up for life, and to have the King’s Scout Award on their CV will stand them in very good stead for their future career paths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jess, Ava and Isabelle are the first King’s (and previously Queen’s) Scout Award winners at 1st Apsley for over 30 years, so the 1st Apsley volunteer team are particularly proud. 1st Apsley is recognised as one of the biggest Scout Groups in the UK, with over 400 members. Group Lead Volunteer Simon Fancourt said “We are so proud of our three new King’s Scouts. The journey to achieve this prestigious award is very challenging and requires participants to demonstrate fantastic team and individual skills. As young people have until their 25th birthday to earn this award, the fact that all three have achieved this before their 18th birthdays is outstanding”.

For more information on joining Scouting in Hemel Hempstead please contact 07860 848603.