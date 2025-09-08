Hemel families enjoy Riverside’s free Summer Camp events

Young boy enjoying the free summer events.

Riverside Shopping Centre, located in Hemel Hempstead High Street, has celebrated the end of summer in style with its hugely popular Summer Camp events, which ran throughout the school holidays. Families flocked to the centre to take part in free activities, competitions, and entertainment that brought the community together and created lasting memories.

Every Thursday from 11am until 4pm, Riverside hosted its Free Fun Summer Camp, offering a packed line-up of creative workshops and interactive activities. Highlights included the ‘In the Garden’ craft workshop, a playful Ready, Set, Riverside! activity day, a hands-on Lego Make & Take Workshop, and the ever-popular Punch & Judy show. Visitors also enjoyed the ‘Breezy’ Craft Workshop and rounded off the season with Sandy Masterpieces, ensuring there was something for everyone to enjoy. Alongside the activities, lucky shoppers also had the chance to win shopping vouchers, making the summer extra special at Riverside.

One of the highlights of the summer was the annual Deckchair Competition, where shoppers were invited to “Strike a Pose” on Riverside’s Giant Deckchair for their chance to win a £100 Pizza Express voucher. Positioned by the bridge near H&M, the vibrant deckchair proved to be a must-visit photo spot, with families, friends, and even pets getting involved in the fun.

Over the course of the competition, dozens of entries poured in as visitors snapped and shared their best summer poses. After much anticipation, Riverside was delighted to announce that Bobbi was crowned the winner, taking home the delicious £100 Pizza Express prize.

The Summer Camp series brought with it a wide variety of engaging activities, from arts and crafts workshops to interactive games, ensuring that children were kept entertained during the long break. Parents praised the initiative for offering free, family-friendly events right in the heart of Hemel Hempstead.

Phil Stiff, Centre Manager at Riverside Shopping Centre said: “We’re thrilled with the response to our Summer Camp events this year. Seeing the community come together, especially during the Deckchair Competition, has been fantastic. Congratulations to Bobbi and thank you to everyone who joined us for a summer of fun at Riverside.”