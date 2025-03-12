Have your say on the future of Dacorum's hospital services
Dacorum Health Action Group (DHAG), a group of local people who campaign for better health services in the Borough of Dacorum, is running an online survey of public opinion.
The Group would like to find out what people think about some of the options for providing hospital services in Dacorum in the future. DHAG Chair Dr Philip Aylett says:
'Dacorum is growing rapidly, with many thousands more houses and flats planned, But the Borough will also be ageing quickly, with the number of people over 65 rising by more than a third in the next 20 years. The over-65s are the biggest users of NHS services and the demands on those services will grow enormously in the future. The NHS accepts that pressure on A&E and urgent care will be massively increased as we get older.
' We in DHAG would like to know what NHS hospital services people want to have in place to deal with the rising demand for care. We have started a quick online survey which offers people the chance to choose between two possible options.
'One option is the idea of a community hospital, offering a number of rehabilitation beds to ease the transition from hospital to home, and a 24-hour urgent treatment centre. We believe it is likely that this would have to use the current Hemel Hempstead Hospital site
'Another option is that of a Health Campus, which is being promoted by the NHS and Dacorum Council. It may offer these services but would be sited on the vacant Market Square in the Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead.
'There may be other options but we think these two are a good starting point for a vital debate. We have already had hundreds of responses to our survey and we hope other people will now add their voices'
The link to the DHAG survey is https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WSS8BFR
DHAG's website address is:https://dhag.org.uk/
DHAG's Facebook Group is: https://www.facebook.com/groups/newhospitalcampaign