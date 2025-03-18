Have your say on active travel and help ease congestion

Residents, businesses, community groups, and visitors in Dacorum are being encouraged to share their views on plans to enhance infrastructure across the borough, creating a better environment for walking, wheeling, and cycling. A public consultation on the Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP) opened on Monday, 10 February and runs until 11:59 pm on Sunday, 23 March.

Dacorum Borough Council in partnership with Hertfordshire County Council have developed the LCWIP which outlines proposed improvements to key walking, wheeling, and cycling routes over the next decade.

The plan aims to make it easier, safer, and more enjoyable for people to walk, wheel or cycle for short everyday journeys or as part of longer trips. This initiative seeks to reduce car dependency, ease road congestion, and lower air pollution and carbon emissions from transport. By encouraging more active travel, these improvements will help ease congestion and free-up more space on the roads for those who still need to travel by car.

How to take part

Respond to the Dacorum LCWIP consultation by 23 March

Online: To participate in the consultation and provide feedback, visit hertfordshire.gov.uk/DacorumLCWIP

To participate in the consultation and provide feedback, visit In Person:Paper copies will be available at Dacorum Borough Council offices and Dacorum libraries during the consultation period.

Consultation closes on Sunday 23 March at 11.59pm.

Why your input matters to the LCWIP

The consultation is an opportunity for residents, businesses, and local groups to ensure the proposed improvements align with their needs. By identifying priority routes and enhancements, the LCWIP aims to create safer, more attractive spaces for practical, everyday walking, wheeling+ and cycling.

Proposed measures include:

New or upgraded pedestrian crossings

Walking improvements, such as wider pavements

New protected cycleways

Junction upgrades

Traffic calming measures

Once the consultation period has ended, all feedback will be carefully reviewed and considered in the finalisation of the LCWIP. Both Hertfordshire County Council and Dacorum Borough Council will then formally adopt the updated plan. Funding will be sought from government and other sources to bring these plans to life.

Cllr Phil Bibby, Executive Member for Highways and Transport at Hertfordshire County Council, said:

“Making walking, wheeling and cycling easy and convenient in Dacorum feeds into our wider ambitions for a cleaner, greener and healthier Hertfordshire. The consultation builds on the improvements we’ve already made in areas like Jarman Park, Greenway, and Buncefield Lane. I would encourage anyone living or working in the local area to give us their feedback and help shape the plan.”

Cllr Adrian England, Leader of the Council and Portfolio Holder for Place at Dacorum Borough Council, added:

"These improvements will make walking, wheeling and cycling a real option for many, while also making room on the roads for people who need their cars. Active travel is key to addressing the challenges of climate change, health, and traffic in our communities.

"This consultation is an important opportunity for everyone to help shape a borough where new active travel habits are both practical and enjoyable. By identifying areas of greatest demand and opportunity, we can ensure these improvements make a real difference to the lives of the whole community."