Harpenden swim teacher celebrated during national Learn to Swim campaign

A Harpenden swim teacher who turned a hobby into a second career after nearly 40 years in the car industry is being recognised during International Learn to Swim Week 2025.

Graham Marshall, 76, teaches swimming four days a week at Harpenden Leisure Centre, which is managed by Everyone Active in partnership with St Albans City and District Council. He is among the dedicated instructors being celebrated as part of Everyone Active’s national Learn to Swim programme.

Graham, who turns 77 on June 4th, spent 38 years in the motor trade at Vauxhall, before diving into the world of swimming instruction later in life. His passion began in 1994 when his children joined Luton Swimming Club and he began volunteering poolside.

“I was asked to be an extra pair of eyes on poolside when one of the teachers couldn’t make it,” said Graham. “After that, I became the go-to cover – and eventually started helping out more regularly.”

Graham (right) with Harpenden Leisure Centre swim manager George Varley

Encouraged by the club, Graham trained as a swimming teacher and went on to coach junior squads alongside his full-time role at Vauxhall. But teaching wasn’t a continuous career; it took a back seat until 2002, when he was made redundant and decided to embrace swimming more seriously as a new focus.

His passion for the water is a family affair – Graham’s daughter is also a qualified swim teacher and lifeguard, having followed in his footsteps at Luton Swimming Club.

Graham joined the team at Harpenden Leisure Centre in 2020, after spotting an opportunity while visiting for a swim.

Today, Graham delivers swimming lessons to hundreds of children, playing a vital role in making Everyone Active’s swim programme inclusive and accessible to all. He’s passionate about helping the next generation enjoy and respect the water and has no plans to slow down any time soon.

“Teaching has given me a great way to stay active and involved,” he said. “I really enjoy helping the young swimmers to develop their skills and believe in themselves to achieve the highest levels they can.”

Steve Cox, Everyone Active’s Area Contract Manager, said: “Swimming teachers like Graham are at the heart of our leisure centres. They teach a skill that saves lives, but they also build confidence, strength and a lifelong love of water.

“Graham’s story shows it’s never too late to explore a new path. His experience and positivity make a real difference to the children he teaches – and he’s a brilliant role model during Learn to Swim Week and beyond. We’re incredibly proud of the work our teams do every day across Harpenden, St Albans and beyond.”

Harpenden Leisure Centre and Westminster Lodge Leisure offer swimming lessons for all ages and abilities, helping thousands of local people develop essential skills in the water.

International Learn to Swim Week (12th - 18th May 2025) is an annual campaign led by the Swimming Teachers’ Association. Now in its tenth year, it hopes to raises awareness of the vital life skill and promotes safer, more confident swimmers ahead of the summer season.