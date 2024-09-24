Groundhopper nominated for the Football Content Awards
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Autistic football fan, Jethro Offemaria, 34 from Wilkinson Way, Hemel Hempstead, the man behind the Filipino Groundhopper, made it to the final shortlist in the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion category in this year's Football Content Awards which will be held at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium on 21 November.
He has visited various football grounds since he first watched football at age 13 - from League One Exeter City to his beloved Arsenal from the Premier League and from Southern Premier South side Swindon Supermarine to Bradford City from League Two.
He is described as openly autistic and visits football grounds across England and Wales, sharing his experiences. His unique perspective adds diversity to the football fan community, highlighting underrepresented experiences and contributing to a richer understanding of groundhopping.
He also hopes to reach all 92 teams from the top four divisions (Premier League and EFL) and visit various Non-League grounds - locally and nationally.
Jethro said that he was proud about making it into the final shortlist and hoping to break barriers - racial, nationality and disability.
Please vote for the Filipino Groundhopper on https://footballcontentawards.com/voting/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.