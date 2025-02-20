From suppression to self-love: Why women are taking a stand and stripping off at the unapologetic exhibition

Unapologetic. Artwork available for purchase via @katshawartist

For the past two weeks, Kat Shaw has been fighting a battle far bigger than she expected—not against critics, but against social media censorship.

Her artwork, which celebrates the raw, unfiltered beauty of the female form, has been repeatedly blocked, reported, and silenced on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Her accounts have been restricted, limiting her ability to promote her work, sell her art, and spread the message of her upcoming exhibition, Unapologetic.

Yet, despite the setbacks, Kat is still pushing forward—undaunted, unshaken, and more determined than ever.

A Celebration of Women, Stopped by Social Media?

Artist Kat Shaw

Kat’s art is not explicit, exploitative, or provocative in the way mainstream media often allows when it comes to women’s bodies. Instead, her work is a reclamation—a protest against the unrealistic, male led ideals that have been forced upon women for decades.

But while the world is saturated with hyper-sexualised and digitally manipulated images of women’s bodies in advertising, fashion, and entertainment, Kat’s real, raw, and powerful depictions of feminine strength are being censored. The irony is impossible to ignore—women’s bodies are allowed when they are objectified, but not when they are owned.

"For as long as I can remember, instead of thinking what an absolute miracle my body was, I loathed it," says Tracey, 59, from Croydon. “I choose Kat’s exhibition because her work speaks to me—and stuff the patriarchy that made so many women feel like me. Being part of this divine gathering of women is a privilege, and I know I’m going to emerge from my chrysalis of oppression as an unapologetic butterfly.”

Still Unapologetic, Still Unstoppable

Artwork by Kat Shaw

Despite these setbacks, Kat has refused to be silenced. The Unapologetic exhibition is still going ahead on March 9, 2025, at Trestle Arts Base, St. Albans, and it’s shaping up to be more powerful than ever.

With women flying in from across the UK, the USA, and Australia, the event has already transcended borders, uniting a global sisterhood in a protest against the censorship, shame, and societal conditioning that has silenced women for generations.

More Than an Exhibition—A Movement

This is not just about art. Unapologetic is a statement. A rebellion. A refusal to hide.

Artist and curator of Unapologetic, Kat Shaw

The event will feature: A protest-style art exhibition, surrounded by banners and placards rejecting the idea that women must shrink themselves. The Closed Unapologetic Ceremony, where participants will take part in a body-painting ritual, shedding the shame society has placed upon them. The KATwalk, a powerful, naked runway-style performance that allows women to reclaim their bodies and their stories. The Sisterhood Rave, a final celebration of joy, empowerment, and unapologetic self-expression.

“I spent most of my life apologising—for how I felt, for the space I took up, for how I looked,” says Matilde, 40, from Ireland. “Kat’s project arrived at the perfect moment. I’ve spent the past few years peeling back the layers of conditioning, and I’m so done apologising. This is my time to stand fully in my truth.”

Normalising Normal, Glorifying Real

“I’ve spent years freeing myself from society’s conditioning about sexuality, sensuality, and body image,” says Michelle, 57, from Cornwall. “Too many women still struggle to celebrate their curves, scars, and stories, so by being part of Unapologetic, I hope to help women see how truly beautiful we all are—at any age, size, and shape.”

Kat’s mission is simple: when women see each other’s bodies in a sacred space—free from the harsh, patriarchal gaze—they begin to see themselves through the eyes of love rather than judgment.

"I have followed Kat’s work for years and always admired the body-positive messages she promotes,” says Naomi, 54, from West Yorkshire, who will walk the KATwalk with her daughter. “As women, we are so many things—mothers, daughters, sisters, caretakers—and it’s easy to lose ourselves in those roles. Unapologetic is my way of rediscovering myself, of learning to love every inch of me, and showing my daughter that we don’t have to conform to society’s expectations.”

A Global Movement of Women Reclaiming Their Power

Unapologetic has drawn participants from across the UK and beyond, with women traveling from Ireland, Wales, Scotland, Australia, and the United States to be part of this revolutionary act of self-expression. Many participants have never met before but are bonded by their shared experiences and commitment to stepping into their power.

Among them is Jeanna, 57, from East Texas, USA, a mother of two and grandmother of ten, who is flying across the Atlantic to take part.

“I unapologetically claim the right to sovereignty over my body and my life,” says Jeanna. "This project is my declaration—stepping forward in truth, rejecting the labels placed upon me, and standing alongside my sisters as we push forward, hand in hand.”

A Day of Power, Protest, and Transformation

The Unapologetic event will feature:

Opening Ceremony: A women-only gathering to set the intention for the day.

Public Art Exhibition: Open to all, featuring Kat’s powerful feminist artwork surrounded by banners and placards in a protest-style installation.

Closed Unapologetic Ceremony: A deeply personal experience for participants, culminating in the naked KATwalk.

Unapologetic Live Show & Sisterhood Rave: SOLD OUT.

A Call to Action

Unapologetic is unstoppable. And it’s happening, whether social media likes it or not.

The Live Show and Sisterhood Rave are now completely SOLD OUT, proving just how powerful this movement has become.