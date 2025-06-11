From overweight to overwhelming odds: Andi Woolass enters final days before 70-mile run along Hadrian’s Wall for loved one with throat cancer

Andi Woolass Cycling

This Saturday, 14th of June, Andi Woolass will attempt the near-impossible: a 70-mile run and hike along the full length of Hadrian’s Wall – a brutal endurance challenge through some of the UK’s toughest terrain.

When Andi began training, he was nearly three stone over his target weight, nursing a dodgy calf, and facing a monumental uphill battle. Now, after months of punishing preparation, he’s entering his final few days of training – leaner, stronger, and more determined than ever.

But Andi isn’t doing this for the glory. He’s doing it for someone much closer to home: a loved one facing a fight no amount of running could match. This challenge, though epic, is Andi’s way of showing solidarity and love – step by painful step.

And the public has responded. Incredibly, Andi has already doubled his original fundraising target, smashing through £5,000 with days still to go. The outpouring of support – donations, encouragement, and messages – has been nothing short of phenomenal.

Gordon Dow, Trustee at the Throat Cancer Foundation, said: “Andi’s story is the stuff of legends. He’s taken on a challenge most people wouldn’t even contemplate, all in the name of love and loyalty. To see someone push themselves to their absolute limits – not for personal gain, but to honour someone else’s struggle – is incredibly moving. And the public have backed him every step of the way.”

On Saturday 14th June, Andi will begin his trek along Hadrian’s Wall, a route that spans 70 miles of wild, unforgiving landscape from coast to coast. It will push him physically, mentally, and emotionally – but he won’t be alone.

Every step he takes is powered by the support of friends, strangers, and fellow fighters. And with just days to go, there’s still time to get behind him.

Support Andi. Share his story. And help him cross that finish line. https://www.justgiving.com/page/aw-thewall