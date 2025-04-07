Forging friendships across generations: The King’s Trust Team 21 and St Pauls Care Centre
Led by Lily Harper, Assistant Team Leader for The Kings Trust who works for the Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, helped students in a series of heartwarming intergenerational activities aimed at bringing people together across generations and enriching the lives of all involved.
On Friday 21st March, St Pauls came alive with a lively karaoke session and a fun-filled game of bingo, complete with prizes funded through the team’s own fundraising efforts. Residents on the Edinburgh Unit were also treated to a specially prepared quiz, while those on the Walmer Unit enjoyed a warm and engaging meet-and-greet session, where conversations sparked stories, laughter, and genuine connections.
The joy continued on Monday 24th March, when Team 21 returned to perform a vibrant dance routine for the residents on the Edinburgh Unit, spreading smiles and highlighting the creativity, teamwork, and spirit that defines the programme.
These activities formed a key part of the students’ programme, allowing them to develop skills in planning, collaboration, and empathy whilst making a real impact. Both residents and students gained something invaluable - new friendships, shared understanding, and unforgettable memories.
To celebrate the successful completion of their 12-week programme, Team 21 attended a presentation ceremony on Thursday 3rd April 2025 at West Herts College, Hemel Hempstead Campus. Residents of St Pauls Care Centre and members of the wider community were warmly invited to attend and support the event and recognise the incredible growth, transformation, and teamwork the young people had shown.
Lucie Baker, Group Wellbeing Manager for Westgate Healthcare, shared her thoughts on the experience:
“This has been a wonderful partnership, highlighting the power of community and the importance of investing in our young people. Supporting those aged 16 to 30—especially individuals who may face challenges in getting started in life—is vital. Through programmes like The King’s Trust, we can help young people develop essential life skills, build confidence, and prepare for the world of work. Opportunities like these not only open doors to employment but also offer the guidance, encouragement, and sense of purpose that can profoundly change lives. We’re proud to be part of something that empowers the next generation to thrive.”
The team at St Pauls looks forward to continuing this inspiring partnership and welcoming future groups from The King’s Trust who are eager to make a positive difference—one smile at a time.