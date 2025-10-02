First phase of £277k Alban Arena seating project completed

The first phase of a £277,000 transformation of the Alban Arena’s seating has been completed, with brand new circle seats unveiled to audiences this week.

Representatives from St Albans City and District Council, which owns the theatre, together with theatre operator Everyone Active and Alban Arena Patron Bob Golding, came together today (Thursday 2 October) to mark the milestone.

A total of 385 seats in the circle have been replaced, bringing a fresh look and greater comfort to the auditorium. Some of the previous framework and bolts dated back 57 years, while others were loose banquet-style chairs that remained from when the venue was known as the City Hall and hosted mayoral dinners.

The new seats are upholstered in red velvet with cushioned armrests, offering a more luxurious finish while keeping the traditional look audiences are familiar with.

Manufactured as part of the TS5 luxury range by national seating specialists Auditoria, they are designed for high-intensity use with contoured foam cushions on a high-density birch base, offering the same high level of comfort and quality found in leading venues including London’s West End.

The circle seating layout remains the same, so existing ticket holders will not see any change to their seat numbers. However, visitors will notice a brand-new carpet, replacing the old blue design with a neutral-tone tile that helps absorb sound and improve the overall theatre experience.

The work forms part of a joint investment by Everyone Active and the Council. The second phase of the project is due to take place in summer 2026, when the remaining 500 seats in the stalls will be replaced along with the tiered bleacher system.

This next stage will also bring in LED aisle lighting and create more flat-floor spaces for wheelchair users. Once complete, the Arena’s overall capacity will rise from 850 to 902.

Steve Cox, Area Contract Manager at Everyone Active, said: “These new seats are a huge improvement and will make a real difference to audiences. They’ve been carefully chosen to combine comfort and durability, matching the high standards you’d expect to find in the country’s top theatres.”

Alban Arena Patron, actor and comedian Bob Golding, said: "The Alban Arena has always been close to my heart and it’s fantastic to see this investment in its future. The circle seating looks amazing and I know audiences are going to love the new level of comfort when they come to shows."

Bob will be back on stage at the Alban Arena this Christmas in the pantomime Aladdin, where audiences will be the first to enjoy the comfort of the new seating.

Running from 5 to 31 December, the show stars TV favourite Steve McFadden as the villain, with Bob returning as Dame Dolly. The cast also includes Damian Patton as PC World and comedian Dave Bibby as Charlie. The production is written by Paul Hendy and produced by Evolution Productions, who brought last year’s Cinderella to St Albans.

Councillor Helen Campbell, Chair of Albans City and District Council’s Public Realm Committee, said after viewing the new seating: “I am really impressed by the first phase of improvements and am sure our residents will be, too. It will make watching an event at the Arena an even more enjoyable experience.

“This is also a demonstration of the Council’s commitment, together with our partner Everyone Active, to maintain the Alban Arena as one of Hertfordshire’s premier entertainment venues.”

The Alban Arena stages more than 250 shows and events each year, from comedy and music to family theatre. Just last week, it played host to the St Albans Beer and Cider Festival (24 to 27 September), one of the city’s biggest annual celebrations.