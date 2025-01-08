Find out if you have what it takes to become a firefighter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service is hosting an opportunity for people across the county to learn more about the crucial role that on-call firefighters play in the service as part of an on-going campaign to find on-call firefighters.

Anyone who would like to start the new year by making a real difference to their local community is welcome to come along between 12:00-14:00 on Saturday 18 January, or Sunday 19 January, at Redbourn Fire Station, to find out more about what it takes to become a firefighter. On-call firefighters work flexible hours, usually around another job or family commitments and are ready to respond to emergencies whilst working in a variety of different industries and roles.

During the weekend, crew members from Redbourn Fire Station will be sharing information about the application process including details of training course dates, fitness requirements and the recruitment process. They will also be demonstrating firefighting skills such as hose running, as well as showing vital equipment like Breathing Apparatus. There are dozens of on-call fire stations around the county and anyone living or working close to these fire stations is welcome to attend Redbourn Fire Station to learn more.

Tony Roscoe works as a Learning Resource Manager for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and has served his local community as an on-call firefighter for more than thirty years. He said: “Being an on-call firefighter allows me to have an additional career alongside my primary employment. Flexible working patterns allow me to manage home and other life commitments in a balanced way.”

“Becoming an on-call firefighter, you will become part of a highly skilled team and possess unique skills that directly benefit the communities in which you live. Every day I feel like I make a difference and there is no greater job satisfaction than to help save someone’s life.”

Station Commander, Colin Mead, said: “This is a great opportunity to get an insight into what it takes to become a firefighter. If you are thinking about how you can make a positive difference in 2025 and would like to find out more, please come along and chat to us.”

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service is currently recruiting on-call firefighters and welcomes applications from people living or working close to Baldock, Berkhamsted, Buntingford, Harpenden, Hitchin, Hoddesdon, Kings Langley, Markyate, Much Hadham, Redbourn, Royston, Sawbridgeworth, Tring, Ware, Welwyn, and Wheathampstead fire stations.

The Redbourn Fire Station information event is suitable for those considering a career in the fire service. For details of other events that are suitable for families with children to attend, please visit: www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/fire