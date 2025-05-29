Fill a van, fund a nurse: Rennie Grove Peace launches ‘Bags That Matter’ campaign in Berkhamsted

By Clodagh Coward
Contributor
Published 29th May 2025, 10:32 BST
Updated 29th May 2025, 11:52 BST
One full van of donated clothing could help fund a specialist nurse for over a monthOne full van of donated clothing could help fund a specialist nurse for over a month
One full van of donated clothing could help fund a specialist nurse for over a month
Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care is calling on the Berkhamsted community to make space in their wardrobes and help fund specialist nursing care by taking part in its Bags That Matter campaign.

The initiative launches on Thursday, 12th June, with a special donation drop-off event in the Waitrose Berkhamsted car park, running from 9am to 1pm.

Locals are encouraged to fill a bag with quality clothing and bring it to the charity’s branded van, which will be parked on site, ready to receive donations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rennie Grove Peace supports people within Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire with life-limiting illnesses. As a charity, it receives only 14% of its funding from statutory sources. One full van of donated clothing could help fund a specialist nurse for over a month, making every item donated truly matter.

One full van of donated clothing could help fund a specialist nurse for over a month.One full van of donated clothing could help fund a specialist nurse for over a month.
One full van of donated clothing could help fund a specialist nurse for over a month.

Nicola Flood, Head of Buying and Operations at Rennie Grove Peace, said:

"We’re excited to launch the Bags That Matter campaign and bring it to Berkhamsted first. Every bag of quality clothing helps us generate vital funds to support patients and families who rely on our care. We hope the people of Berkhamsted will rally behind us and fill the van, so we can continue to support people within the community.”

Bags can be picked up in advance from Waitrose Berkhamsted, or directly from the Rennie Grove Peace team at the van on the day. Or donors can use their own bags.

To find your nearest Rennie Grove Peace shop or learn more about the campaign, visit: https://renniegrovepeace.org/

Related topics:BerkhamstedWaitrose
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice