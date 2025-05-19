Farmers to highlight key issues at annual county show

Hertfordshire farmers and growers are looking forward to thanking the public for their support and highlighting key issues including the family farm tax at the annual county show.

The NFU will have a marquee at the Hertfordshire County Show on Saturday and Sunday.

NFU members are inviting people to come and meet some of the county’s farmers and growers and staff from the NFU East regional team who work to champion the farming industry.

NFU national Vice President Rachel Hallos will be attending the show on Sunday.

NFU Hertfordshire Chair Robert Law with a Stop the Family Farm Tax banner.

She said: “Faming is vital to Hertfordshire, and I’m looking forwarding to being part of such a fantastic, traditional, county show which celebrates all that is great about the countryside.

“I have seen from events including the NFU’s National Day of Unity how much support there is for our farmers from the people of Hertfordshire.

“We really appreciate that support, which is crucial as we look to tackle some of the many challenges the farming industry is facing.

“I look forward to meeting some of our Hertfordshire members and the public and thanking people for their fantastic support.”

NFU Vice President Rachel Hallos, who will be at the Hertfordshire County Show on Sunday.

Defra figures show that farming contributes more than £160m to the economy in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire and provides jobs for more than 2,500 people in Hertfordshire.

The NFU is working to tackle some huge challenges being faced by farmers in Hertfordshire including the proposed family farm tax, escalating rural crime, the impact of the driest spring in over a century, the impact of the US and EU trade agreements and uncertainty over the future of the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) – the government’s flagship environmental support scheme for agriculture.

Last week, Defra was forced to reopen the SFI 2024 scheme to around 3,000 applicants, after a group of NFU-backed farmers threatened litigation over its decision to close the SFI without notice.

The NFU is working to address ongoing concerns about SFI, including restrictions on who can apply and what they can claim and the long-term future of the scheme.

NFU Hertfordshire Chair Robert Law, who runs a mixed farm at Royston, said: “The NFU is working hard to tackle some major challenges.

“The support of the public is vital to this work, and we are so grateful for the huge amount of support we receive from the people of Hertfordshire.

“I encourage people to come over to the NFU marquee for a chat.”

At the show, farmers will also be promoting the NFU’s Student and Young Farmer Ambassador Programme, a scheme which gives farmers aged 30 and under a strong voice in shaping the future of the industry.

Mr Law said: “We have some fantastic young farmers in Hertfordshire doing some brilliant work and we need to see more young people coming into the industry.

“Despite the challenges, it is a rewarding and exciting career with a wide variety of opportunities for people from all ages and backgrounds.”

The NFU will be raising money at the show for farming support charities RABI and The Farming Community Network (FCN).