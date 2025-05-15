Drivers can now book MOTs at a Kwik Fit centre in Hemel Hempstead through the PayByPhone app

Drivers who use PayByPhone, a global leader in mobile parking payments, to park in Hemel Hempstead can now use the app to book an MOT at more than 500 Kwik Fit centres in the UK including in London Road in Hemel Hempstead. Kwik Fit is the leading tyre, MOT and car servicing company in the UK, with over 50 years of experience keeping motorists safe on the road.

Adam Dolphin, Managing Director UK for PayByPhone, says, “PayByPhone has been the exclusive parking payment provider in Hemel Hempstead since February 2020, so offering the additional benefit of booking an MOT at a Kwik Fit centre with an app people are already familiar with is an added convenience, especially as many of Kwik Fit’s centres are open seven days a week making it easy to stay on top of your vehicle maintenance. Plus, every booking is backed by the PayByPhone Commitment—offering full refunds if your booking doesn't go ahead due to any issues on the garage side, free cancellations before your appointment and expert support throughout your booking journey.”

If motorists are unsure of when their MOT is due, PayByPhone users simply click on MOT & Service on the app’s home screen. Any registered vehicles will show up in a list along with the date the MOT is due by. MOTs are available a month minus a day before the MOT’s expiry date to keep the same renewal date.

Motorists using PayByPhone in Hemel Hempstead to pay for parking have access to the app’s Maps and the Nearby Parking features. The Maps feature allows them to locate parking before they leave for their destination. The Nearby Parking feature instantly provides drivers with the closest PayByPhone parking location number. And the app is available in 11 languages, making it inclusive for all users.

EV drivers can also enjoy added convenience of locating and paying for their EV charging directly through the PayByPhone app. Charging sessions can be managed remotely in real time and all charging history is saved in the app for easy reference.

Dolphin says, “Because motorists can handle both parking and charging in our app, they benefit from a seamless experience and a more complete view of their motoring costs so everyday journeys are simpler, smarter and more connected.”

Dolphin concludes, “PayByPhone has been designed to simplify your journey – whether that includes parking, charging or maintaining your vehicle. We encourage motorists in Hemel Hempstead to check when their MOT is due. Remember, having a valid MOT is a legal requirement; you cannot drive or park your vehicle on the road if the MOT has run out, and you can be prosecuted if caught1.”

For a full list of areas where PayByPhone is available, and to start using it today, download the app from the App Store or Google Play Store or visit the PayByPhone website visit www.paybyphone.co.uk. To find a Kwik Fit centre, visit www.kwik-fit.com/locate-a-centre.