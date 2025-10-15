David Taylor MP celebrates Electric Umbrella’s "It's not a crime to be different" campaign Parliament Launch Success

David Taylor MP has celebrated the successful Westminster launch of Electric Umbrella's critically important national campaign, "It's Not a Crime to Be Different," which saw the message brought to the heart of government.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign launch, which took place outside Parliament to mark Hate Crime Awareness Week, was strongly supported by Mr. Taylor’s team and saw the message championed by the attendance of the Education Minister. The initiative achieved high-level visibility, including a visit to Number 10 Downing Street, symbolically bringing the call for inclusion directly to the most senior levels of government. This underscores the importance of the campaign, which aims to empower young people to celebrate difference and challenge hate.

The launch also created a striking visual moment outside Parliament, with key figures, including off-duty Hertfordshire Police officers and elected representatives, supporting the learning-disabled musicians of Electric Umbrella.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Taylor MP said: “I was immensely proud to see Electric Umbrella—a group that brings so much joy and positive energy to Hemel Hempstead—take their powerful message directly to Westminster. This campaign, which has its roots in our local community with their Marlowes Shopping Centre base, is shifting perceptions nationally and positioning our learning-disabled residents as true leaders and changemakers.”

Electric Umbrella at No.10

“The attendance of the Education Minister and the visibility of the campaign at Number 10 confirms that this is a conversation being heard at the highest levels. Music is a universal language that breaks down barriers faster than anything else, and Electric Umbrella is using that power to champion empathy and unity.”

“My office handles casework where constituents have been made to feel unsafe because of who they are. Every single one of those cases reminds us why we cannot be complacent. Let’s show the UK that hate has no place in Hemel Hempstead, and it has no place in our country.”

The campaign centres on an original song and music video, "It's Not a Crime to Be Different," co-written and performed by Electric Umbrella's members and Hate Crime Officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary. The launch was also supported by the release of a short documentary and free education resources for schools.