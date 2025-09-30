David Taylor MP begins Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme

By Jonah Munn
Contributor
Published 30th Sep 2025, 13:37 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 13:44 BST
David Taylor MPplaceholder image
David Taylor MP
David Taylor, Member of Parliament for Hemel Hempstead, has begun the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme, with his induction at Shrivenham this week.

Over the coming year, he will be attached to the Army programme. The scheme is designed to give MPs without military experience a first-hand insight into the work of our Armed Forces. Mr Taylor stressed that this is a learning exercise, and that while no parliamentarian can fully understand what it is like to serve without having done so, he hopes to gain a deeper appreciation of the demands placed on service personnel and their families.

David Taylor MP said: “Our troops do one of the toughest jobs in the world. This scheme offers MPs a small window into service life, and I want to learn as much as I can. When decisions are made in Parliament, they must be made with the realities of our service people and their families firmly in mind.

I am hugely grateful to all those who serve this country—the best nation in the world. Their dedication, professionalism and sacrifice keep us safe, and it’s a privilege to take part in this scheme to better understand their roles.”

Hemel Hempstead is home to around 2,500 veterans, and Mr Taylor paid tribute to their contribution, noting that Labour is making record investment in defence to ensure troops have the resources and support they deserve.

