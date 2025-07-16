David Taylor MP backs targeted Police Operation in the Three Cherry Trees area after local advocacy

A pre-planned early morning operation by Hertfordshire Constabulary in the Three Cherry Trees area today marks a significant step in addressing the antisocial behaviour and criminal activity that residents have long reported.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the operation reflects months of preparatory work by police and local agencies including Dacorum Borough Council it also follows a sustained campaign by David Taylor MP to keep the issue high on the agenda.

David Taylor MP said

“Today’s operation proves what can be achieved when residents, police and local partners work closely together. I’ve been committed to amplifying my constituents’ concerns on ride‑alongs, in council meetings or in Parliament, and I welcome the decisive action taken this morning. There is more to do, and I will keep pushing every agency until our whole community has the lasting improvements they deserve.”

David Taylor raising the Cherry Tree area with the Minister for Policing

Key outcomes of today’s operation include

14 people arrested during warrants targeting offences including robbery and large‑scale theft

Warrants executed at addresses in Hemel Hempstead

Recovery of several vehicles reported as stolen or believed to be involved in crime

Neighbourhood Policing Team door‑knocked in the vicinity of 300 homes, offering reassurance and sign‑ups to Herts Connected

Continued police presence planned for tomorrow to maintain momentum and community safety

Over the past twelve months, David Taylor MP has:

Engaged local commanders: Held meetings with Chief Inspectors Dave Skarratts and Paul Stanbridge, and Hertfordshire Chief Constable to press for enhanced patrols and targeted warrants

Worked with the Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire to advocate for extra neighbourhood‑policing resources

Raised in Whitehall: Briefed the Policing Minister and senior Home Office officials on Cherry Tree area residents’ concerns

Joined ride‑alongs: Spent time with neighbourhood officers to understand operational challenges first‑hand

Supported residents: Assisted over 30 households with individual casework, liaising with both Hertfordshire Constabulary and Dacorum Borough Council

Aligned agencies: Met with local council taskforce leads to co‑ordinate a multi‑agency approach

Hosted roundtable in Parliament: Invited Hertfordshire officers to a parliamentary roundtable to identify local crime trends and collaborative solutions

Informed national debate: Served on the Crime and Policing Bill Committee, pushing for a new Respect Order Pilot in Hemel

David Taylor MP with local officers on a ride-along

Superintendent Clare Smith said

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was a large‑scale operation involving numerous policing teams from across Hertfordshire, as well as colleagues from Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire. Several arrests were successfully made and investigations are continuing. I hope this sends a message to anyone involved in crime that it won’t be tolerated, and we will work to make arrests and bring people before the courts to face justice.”

Chief Inspector Paul Stanbridge said

“I hope this operation reassures members of the public that we do take their concerns seriously and will respond accordingly. The Neighbourhood Policing Team is committed to working with the community and local partners to ensure that Hemel Hempstead is a safe place for all.”