David Taylor MP backs targeted Police Operation in the Three Cherry Trees area after local advocacy
While the operation reflects months of preparatory work by police and local agencies including Dacorum Borough Council it also follows a sustained campaign by David Taylor MP to keep the issue high on the agenda.
David Taylor MP said
“Today’s operation proves what can be achieved when residents, police and local partners work closely together. I’ve been committed to amplifying my constituents’ concerns on ride‑alongs, in council meetings or in Parliament, and I welcome the decisive action taken this morning. There is more to do, and I will keep pushing every agency until our whole community has the lasting improvements they deserve.”
Key outcomes of today’s operation include
- 14 people arrested during warrants targeting offences including robbery and large‑scale theft
- Warrants executed at addresses in Hemel Hempstead
- Recovery of several vehicles reported as stolen or believed to be involved in crime
- Neighbourhood Policing Team door‑knocked in the vicinity of 300 homes, offering reassurance and sign‑ups to Herts Connected
- Continued police presence planned for tomorrow to maintain momentum and community safety
Over the past twelve months, David Taylor MP has:
- Engaged local commanders: Held meetings with Chief Inspectors Dave Skarratts and Paul Stanbridge, and Hertfordshire Chief Constable to press for enhanced patrols and targeted warrants
- Worked with the Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire to advocate for extra neighbourhood‑policing resources
- Raised in Whitehall: Briefed the Policing Minister and senior Home Office officials on Cherry Tree area residents’ concerns
- Joined ride‑alongs: Spent time with neighbourhood officers to understand operational challenges first‑hand
- Supported residents: Assisted over 30 households with individual casework, liaising with both Hertfordshire Constabulary and Dacorum Borough Council
- Aligned agencies: Met with local council taskforce leads to co‑ordinate a multi‑agency approach
- Hosted roundtable in Parliament: Invited Hertfordshire officers to a parliamentary roundtable to identify local crime trends and collaborative solutions
- Informed national debate: Served on the Crime and Policing Bill Committee, pushing for a new Respect Order Pilot in Hemel
Superintendent Clare Smith said
“This was a large‑scale operation involving numerous policing teams from across Hertfordshire, as well as colleagues from Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire. Several arrests were successfully made and investigations are continuing. I hope this sends a message to anyone involved in crime that it won’t be tolerated, and we will work to make arrests and bring people before the courts to face justice.”
Chief Inspector Paul Stanbridge said
“I hope this operation reassures members of the public that we do take their concerns seriously and will respond accordingly. The Neighbourhood Policing Team is committed to working with the community and local partners to ensure that Hemel Hempstead is a safe place for all.”