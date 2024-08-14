Dacorum Interfaith Network condemns antisocial behaviour
“The recent violence across the UK has been fuelled by division, hatred, ignorance, and misinformation. We firmly reject any attempts to divide our communities or society this way.
“Dacorum Interfaith Network is committed to fostering unity and understanding among people of all Faiths or none. We join with those who celebrate diversity, promote tolerance, and seek to build bridges between different communities to create a more inclusive and harmonious society.
“In these challenging times when many feel afraid and threatened, we stand together. We seek to live with compassion for one another. People of all backgrounds are an integral part of the United Kingdom. There is far more that unites than divides us”
Dacorum Interfaith Network
Signatories:
Eileen Martin - Secretary to DIN, Christian
Norman Spink - Anglican Christian
Camille Fidgett - Roman Catholic Christian
Frankie Ruth Mitchell - Secular Jew
Unnamed representative - Hindu and Jain
Suzanne Watts - Quaker
William Wyatt-Lowe - Humanist
Dacorum Interfaith Network meets monthly at The Friends Meeting House, Hemel Old Town HP2 5ZB.
The group welcomes all interested in meeting with local people of diverse faiths and beliefs. Contact 01442 216768 for further information.
