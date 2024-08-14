Dacorum Interfaith Network condemns antisocial behaviour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Representatives from faith communities in the borough of Dacorum have united to state condemnation of the recent hatred, violence and vandalism that has seen mosques, asylum seekers and refugees attacked, and violence directed towards the police and private property.

“The recent violence across the UK has been fuelled by division, hatred, ignorance, and misinformation. We firmly reject any attempts to divide our communities or society this way.

“Dacorum Interfaith Network is committed to fostering unity and understanding among people of all Faiths or none. We join with those who celebrate diversity, promote tolerance, and seek to build bridges between different communities to create a more inclusive and harmonious society.

“In these challenging times when many feel afraid and threatened, we stand together. We seek to live with compassion for one another. People of all backgrounds are an integral part of the United Kingdom. There is far more that unites than divides us”

Dacorum Interfaith Network

Signatories:

Eileen Martin - Secretary to DIN, Christian

Norman Spink - Anglican Christian

Camille Fidgett - Roman Catholic Christian

Frankie Ruth Mitchell - Secular Jew

Unnamed representative - Hindu and Jain

Suzanne Watts - Quaker

William Wyatt-Lowe - Humanist

Dacorum Interfaith Network meets monthly at The Friends Meeting House, Hemel Old Town HP2 5ZB.

The group welcomes all interested in meeting with local people of diverse faiths and beliefs. Contact 01442 216768 for further information.