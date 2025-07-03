Chorleywood Beaumont makes resident's dream come true

Peter Harris with his daughter Kelly and two Chorleywood Staff

Resident, Peter Harris at Chorleywood Beaumont had always wanted to go to a football match as his favourite team is The Hornets, so staff at the home made his wish a reality proving the old adage, it’s never too late.

Peter Harris has lived at Chorleywood Beaumont for 2 years and is beloved by staff and residents alike. Staff at the home were delighted to be a part of making his dream come true, as they knew how much it meant to him, and they all wanted to be there to see the smile on Peter Harris ‘s face when his dream was realised.

Staff first found out about Peter Harris ‘s dream in 2024 and, ever since then, they have been dedicated to helping himachieve it. Peter Harris was also accompanied by his daughter Kelly and our lovely staff who were there to witness this momentous occasion.

In response to this wonderful surprise, Peter Harris,said: “I was on the verge of tears. It is such an amazing feeling to know that such a loving group of people care so much about me that they helped me to live out a dream – and I didn’t even ask.”

Razvan Nica General Manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Chorleywood Beaumont It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ dreams come true. It was wonderful to see how happy Peter Harris was – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”

Chorleywood Beaumont care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Chorleywood Beaumont provides nursing care, dementia care & residential care for 57 residents from respite care to long term stays.