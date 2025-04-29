Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields congratulates young adults on achieving King’s Scout Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On the 27th of April, Chief Scout Dwayne Fields had the honour of Samuel Penn from Kings Langley, Jessica Cox from Hemel and Samuel Chamberlain from Bovingdon at a special event held at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Kent, Joint President of The Scouts, joined Dwayne in congratulating the young awardees for achieving the King’s Scout Award – the highest recognition in Scouting for adventure and skill development.

This year marked Dwayne’s first time attending the annual event in his role as Chief Scout, and also commemorated The Duke of Kent’s 50th anniversary of involvement with the organisation.

Scout Ambassadors, including Astronaut Tim Peake and Olympian Helen Glover, were also there to join in the celebration and cheer on these outstanding young people for their amazing achievement.

The Award is presented for outstanding personal achievement and is achieved by Scouts aged between 16 and 25 years old. To earn the award, the young people must complete a range of challenges, including service to their community, an expedition in wild country, a five-day residential project in a new environment, developing an existing talent, or learning some new skills to build on what they have already learnt in the Scouts. This award also allows the young people to undertake projects which make an incredible impact and lasting impression within their local communities.

King Scout Award recipients from Hertfordshire

Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields said: "Congratulations to each and every one of you on receiving your King's Scout Award. This is an incredible achievement, and it reflects all the hard work, dedication, and passion you've put into your Scout journey. You've shown great leadership, made a real difference, and embraced the true spirit of Scouts. This award is not only a recognition of all you've done, but also a reminder of the amazing things you’re capable of in the future. I can’t wait to see what’s next for you. Keep looking ahead and leading the way!"

Samuel Penn said: “My expedition in Snowdonia with my fellow Explorers was an unforgettable experience – the weather was stormy, and at the top, it was so cloudy you could barely see but we kept pushing. We even had to administer first aid and contact an adult, which really put our training to the test. I also knew my dad, who was a Scout Leader, would have been so proud of me completing the King’s Scout Award. It felt like a fitting tribute to his legacy and everything he taught me about perseverance."

Jessica said: “"Achieving my King’s Scout Award has been such a rewarding journey! I’ve learned so much, especially about taking care of myself both physically and mentally. Volunteering as a young leader with the Cubs was a great experience, and I even organised a ‘Bring a Friend’ evening that brought in some new members! Taking on my taekwondo as part of the award was also a highlight – earning my black belt after years of dedication was amazing. It’s been a fantastic way to grow and challenge myself!" Samuel Chamberlain said, "Through volunteering, I've seen firsthand how much young people develop when they get the chance to enjoy the outdoors. It's amazing to watch them grow in confidence, build new skills, and create lasting memories. Being a part of that process has been one of the most rewarding aspects of my Scouting journey. Earning my King’s Scout Award makes me incredibly proud, as it represents all the hard work, growth, and experiences that have shaped me, and I'm excited to continue inspiring others."

This annual event at Windsor Castle, has been held since 1934 on the Sunday closest to St. George's Day (23rd April) to celebrate young people’s growth. The day is all about positivity, fun, and celebration, with young people and their families enjoying the moment together. It’s a chance for loved ones to proudly watch as the awardees receive their well-earned recognition, and for everyone to share in the excitement. For these young Scouts, it’s not only about the recognition but also about celebrating their journey alongside their peers, creating lasting memories and a sense of pride that will stay with them for years to come.