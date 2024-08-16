Cats Protection: Sookie is still looking for her forever home
She is now looking for her forever home due to changes in her family circumstances. She is a calm little lady who likes the quieter side of life, but she still loves a good play with her toys with whoever is around.
She will need a little time in her new home to get used to her new environment and adopters, as most cats, but once she has gained her confidence she will be a true friend.
She would be happier in an adult home environment where someone can be around for her in the day/part day. She would be happier as the only pet.
She does enjoy the outside, especially in the garden with you, so will need access to a garden once she has completed her settling in period, away from main/through roads.
She is neutered and chipped and her flea/worm treatments and vaccinations are up to date.
If you can this sweet girl a loving home please call: 0345 371 1851 or visit: https://www.cats.org.uk/hemelhempstead
