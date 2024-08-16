Cats Protection: Sookie is still looking for her forever home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This lovely little lady is Sookie who is 9yrs old, young at heart.

She is now looking for her forever home due to changes in her family circumstances. She is a calm little lady who likes the quieter side of life, but she still loves a good play with her toys with whoever is around.

She will need a little time in her new home to get used to her new environment and adopters, as most cats, but once she has gained her confidence she will be a true friend.

She would be happier in an adult home environment where someone can be around for her in the day/part day. She would be happier as the only pet.

She does enjoy the outside, especially in the garden with you, so will need access to a garden once she has completed her settling in period, away from main/through roads.

She is neutered and chipped and her flea/worm treatments and vaccinations are up to date.

If you can this sweet girl a loving home please call: 0345 371 1851 or visit: https://www.cats.org.uk/hemelhempstead