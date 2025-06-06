Cats Protection: Rehoming Luna

This adorable little girl is Luna who is 23months old.

She is a delight to be with; a real character and a bit of an acrobat! She is always ready for a good game with anyone who is around and is happy to make up her own games too; she especially likes playing with her feather fishing rod! She greets you with a lot of love and purrs, seeking out your attention. She is happy to be picked up but not a lap cat at the moment; happy to sit as near as she can to keep you company on her blanket.