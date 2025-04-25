Cats Protection: Rehoming Cookie

By jackie CP
Contributor
Published 25th Apr 2025, 13:13 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 13:20 BST
CookieCookie
Cookie
This little lady is Cookie who is now looking for her forever home.

She is 2.5 years of age and full of love and a joy to be with. She will greet you when you come in and enjoys sitting with you; loves fuss, at her request. She enjoys a windowsill or warm quiet place to rest and watch the world go by.

She is shy on first meeting new people but once she susses you out she is quite happy to make you her new forever friend!

She is incredibly sweet and very happy to be in your company. She loves to play and be entertained and is quite comical with it. She does like to have her own space tho’ now and again. She would be happier as the only pet in a family/adult home, older children, where someone could be around for her in the day/part day. She is an indoor cat only.

