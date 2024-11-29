Cats Protection: Rehoming

Zeus and Zillo

Zeus and Zillo.

These 2 year old bonded brothers are looking for a new home as their circumstances are changing.

They are identical looking but you soon realise Zeus is the more confident one and Zillo tends to stay back, suss out what's going on and with a little encouragement he will join in/come to you.

Both boys are very friendly and love to play with each other and whatever toys are available and happy for you to join in! The family home they are looking for is with children 5 years upwards, no other pets.

They would love a garden to explore once they have completed their settling in period, away from main/busy roads.