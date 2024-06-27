Cats Protection: Rehoming

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Del is looking for their forever home.

My name is Del, I am 6yrs of age, I love being in people company; will greet you with purrs and jump up for a fuss, in fact I purr most of the time!

Whilst I do like attention, I am also happy in my own company and love sitting high up on my scratch post and cosy bed.

I am now looking for that special home where I can feel loved and safe which I can call home, forever.

Del

I do need time to settle in to my new home and get used to my new family; no rushing for me.

I would eventually like access to a garden after my extended settling in period, as I have been used to being indoors, where I can enjoy being outside but away from main/through roads.