Cardo supports local foodbank and women’s refuge with Christmas donations

Cardo has donated essential items to DENS foodbank and St Albans and Hertsmere Women’s Refuge (SAHWR), reinforcing its commitment to supporting the local community during the holiday season.

In response to the increasing demand for food support, the team at Cardo came together to organise an office-wide collection, providing much-needed supplies to DENS. These donations will help the foodbank continue its vital mission of supporting individuals and families facing food poverty, ensuring they have access to nutritious meals during challenging times.

Cardo also extended its support to SAHWR, which offers a lifeline to victims of domestic abuse. By providing safe accommodation and a range of essential services, the refuge plays a critical role in helping individuals rebuild their lives in a secure and supportive environment.

Cardo approached the refuge to request a list of items needed. Basic items such as nappies, toiletries, and stationery items for the children were amongst the donations, alongside a toy garage for their playroom and a blender for the kitchen.

Cardo donations to SAHWR

Sean Kennedy, Account Manager of Cardo Dacorum, said: “The holidays are about coming together and supporting those who need it most, and we’re proud to contribute to two very worthy causes.

“From helping families put meals on the table to providing essential items for women in need, it’s inspiring to see the difference that can be made when we come together as a community.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the opportunity to contribute to such vital causes and to play a small part in making the holidays a bit brighter for those who need it most.”