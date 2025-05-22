Bonkers Brash: Berkhamsted businessman to take on the 2,750 mile tour divide bikepacking race across America

Challenge enthusiast Richard ‘Bonkers’ Brash of Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire is set to take on the Tour Divide, a self-supported 2,750 mile solo bike race from Banff, Canada to the US/Mexico border.

Imagine biking through remote mountain ranges, rugged trails, and unforgiving terrain from Canada to Mexico. That’s the Tour Divide—one of the longest and toughest self-supported races on Earth. There are no support teams, no aid stations— It’s an extreme test of endurance, mental toughness, and grit.

Richard, 50, aims to complete the race within 30 days. The owner of Brash Solutions in Berkhamsted, husband and father of two, aims to raise £25,000 children’s hospice The Pepper Foundation, a Hertfordshire based charity that provides care and support for children with life limiting or life threatening illnesses.

Speaking about his Bonkers challenge, Richard said: “This race, notorious for its treacherous terrain and unpredictable weather, will be the ultimate test of my endurance and willpower. My motivation for this incredible challenge stems from a deep compassion and desire to make a difference. I've set my sights on raising £25,000 for The Pepper Foundation, a charity that provides hospice care for children with life-limiting conditions and supports their families during the most challenging times. This cause is close to my heart, and I'm determined to use my love for adventure to bring attention and much-needed funds to this vital organisation. I hope to cross the finish list within 30 days and having climbed over 5 times the height of Mt Everest, proving that with a bit of courage, a lot of heart, and a dash of madness, anything is possible."

Richard Brash taking part in the Tour Divide a 2,750 mile race from Banff to the US Mexico border

Some Key Facts:

Distance: It's about 2,700 miles (4,400 km) long, traversing rugged terrain across the Rocky Mountains.

Elevation: Riders face over 200,000 feet of total elevation gain, making it extremely challenging. At 11,910 feet (3630 meters), Colorado's Indiana Pass is the highest point on the route.

Format: It's a self-supported race — no outside help, team support, or pre-arranged assistance; riders must carry their own gear, find their own food, and manage their own repairs.

Richard Brash

Timing: There's an unofficial mass start each June, but it’s a time-trial event — riders race the clock, not directly against each other. This is taking place this year on 13 June.

Conditions: The route crosses remote wilderness, forests, deserts, and mountain passes, often under tough weather conditions (snow, rain, heat).

Navigation: Riders navigate using GPS, maps, and route notes — no physical course markings.

Spirit: The emphasis is on endurance, resilience, and personal achievement over competition

You can donate via this link. Every mile he rides will help provide essential care to those facing life-limiting illnesses and their families and if you donate you will be helping families get the care and support they need at the toughest times.