Berkhamsted-based Solenne shines in ballet and opera performances

At just 13 years old, Solenne Swinscoe-Dedieu is making waves in both the ballet and opera worlds. Solenne’s talents in dance and singing have positioned her as a young performer to watch.

This spring, the Berkhamsted-based rising star will take centre stage in two prestigious productions, showcasing her exceptional versatility and dedication. On 14–15 March, she will perform in English Youth Ballet’s Cinderella in Hollywood at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre. Later in the season, from 28–30 May, Solenne will demonstrate her vocal prowess in Aylesbury Opera Company’s Dialogue of the Carmelites at Dembe Theatre in Tring.

Solenne is particularly excited about her role in Cinderella in Hollywood, where she performs in the Shoe Dance. “I really am pleased because we have two dances – one on pointe, which is a great challenge. The second is a brand-new style for me, the Charleston – which is so quirky and happy and fun to learn and dance.”

Balancing the demands of both ballet and opera is no small feat, but Solenne thrives under the challenge. “Ballet is physically demanding, with choreography and routines that eventually become muscle memory. That’s when it becomes more fun because the pressure to learn is over,” she explains. “Opera, on the other hand, is more mentally demanding, with melodies, lyrics, and notes that need to be studied and practised repeatedly. Once learned, it’s more enjoyable.”

Solenne with opera poster

In Dialogue of the Carmelites, Solenne plays Sister Geraldine, the youngest but longest-serving member of the priory. “SG believes in her faith and responsibilities seriously, taking on an ‘all-knowing’ and protective attitude towards her fellow Sisters. She shows defiance throughout the persecution of the Nuns, way beyond her years. But in the final steps towards the guillotine, she finally realises disbelief and fear.”

With such demanding performances ahead, Solenne acknowledges the challenges of managing schoolwork, rehearsals, and self-care. “Tiredness and time management are the main challenges,” she admits. “I try to ‘bite-size learn’ in order of priority for the next rehearsal. Trying to learn everything in one go is too scary and doesn’t work.”

She also takes great care of her body to maintain peak performance. “For dancing, it’s aching, sore feet. I use warm baths with Fuller's Earth, Epsom salts, and sodium bicarbonate. I also get extra foot massages from my mum when I can!” she laughs. “For opera and singing, I warm up my voice, avoid screaming, gargle with Celtic salt or hydrogen peroxide, and rest my voice before performances.”

Solenne encourages young dancers to take a leap of faith and audition for the English Youth Ballet. “It doesn’t matter whether it’s your vocational ambition or just about your love of dance – just go for it and sign up! The audition is not about polished performances but passion and potential,” she says.

Solenne at the ballet barre

She fondly describes the experience of being part of EYB. “You will make new friends, improve your skill set, keep fit, and have so much fun. The costumes are imaginative, glitzy, and gorgeous – I really look forward to the costume-fitting day. The show days are SO exciting! There’s no other feeling like being on stage and seeing lots of smiley faces. If you adore performing, you know what I mean!”

With such impressive accomplishments at such a young age, the future looks bright for Solenne Swinscoe-Dedieu. Audiences will no doubt be captivated by her performances this season, and her journey is only just beginning.