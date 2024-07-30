Ashridge Estate's Bridgewater Monument cleaned for the first time in its nearly 200 year history

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bridgewater Monument at the National Trust's Ashridge Estate cleaned for the first time as part of major conservation project. Nearly 200 years of dirt is being cleaned from the 32-metre high Bridgewater Monument, as part of a major project with conservation architects Purcell to repair the neo-Classical granite obelisk.

Standing tall at the top of Monument Drive in the heart of the 2,000 hectare (5,000 acre) estate, the Grade II* listed Bridgewater Monument was built in 1832 in memory of the 3rd Duke of Bridgewater, Francis Egerton, and his contributions to inland navigation in Britain..

Each year, around 15,000 visitors climb the 172 steps to the top of the monument. At the top they are rewarded with far reaching views over the tree top canopy, on a clear day being able to see Wembley Stadium and Canary Wharf.

Nearly 200 years of dirt is being steam cleaned from the Bridgewater Monument at Ashridge Estate

In 2022, Purcell conducted a detailed condition survey of the monument. With the last major works carried out in the 1980s, the monument now requires significant internal and external masonry repairs, including repointing, cleaning, and restoring the internal spiral staircase and metalwork repairs to gates and railings. A team of specialist conservation cleaners and masons will be working on the 27-metre-high scaffolding to carry out repairs and steam clean the historic granite.

Josh Kyle, Visitor Operations and Experience Manager at Ashridge Estate said “The monument is an iconic landmark at Ashridge. It sits at the heart of the estate and really helps bring to life the history of Ashridge for our visitors. We’ve project started two years ago so it’s great to see the work underway. It’s not any easy structure to work on and seeing it surrounded by scaffolding is quite an impressive sight.”

Although repairs have been carried out over the years, it’s believed to be the first time the granite column has ever been cleaned.

Josh explains “Being so exposed to the elements means there are areas of erosion and soiling from airborne pollutants that have built up over its lifetime. Once the granite stone has been cleaned, the natural colour of the granite will be brought back. The column is made from Cornish granite which is particularly pale, so it’s going to be quite a transformation once it’s been cleaned. I’m really excited to see it."

Jet washing nearly 200 years of dirt from the Bridgewater Monument

Ellie Atherton from Purcell said "As conservation architects with a wealth of experience in similar projects, we are uniquely positioned to undo previous repairs and specify materials appropriate for historic buildings. The conservation work will involve cleaning the monument to reveal its original granite, allowing us to conduct mortar analysis to understand the original construction methods, carry out stone repairs and to formulate a detailed maintenance manual for future upkeep."

The work is being carried out by Paye Stonework and Restoration. Matt Kember, MD for Paye said “We are excited to have been instructed by the National Trust to undertake masonry cleaning and internal and external conservation repairs to the Bridgewater Monument. At Paye Stonework and Restoration, we have decades of experience working on some of the most iconic heritage sites, buildings and monuments in the UK and we are honoured to bring that experience once again to The National Trust."

The monument will be closed to visitors while the works take place and will reopen in spring next year.

The project has been made possible thanks to the support of National Trust members and a number of legacies.