Asda colleague helps stranded customer whose car broke down
Leeroy was collecting trolleys and baskets when he saw the lady trying to jump start her car and noticed that the battery charger was starting to smoke. He quickly went over to disconnect the charger and make sure all was safe.
He then got his car and tried to jump start the car but to no avail. As the lady didn't have her phone with her, Leeroy lent her his so she could contact the breakdown service, but she struggled to get through.
As Leeroy’s shift had finished he put the lady’s shopping in his car and dropped her off home.
The following day was Leeroy’s day off but he still collected the lady in the morning and took her back to the store where she met someone from the breakdown service who sorted out her car.
Leeroy has now been nominated for an Asda service superstar award by service section leader Gemma Dupen-Moriarty, who said: "This was a selfless act of kindness by Leeroy who went above and beyond for a customer."
