Aldi stores in Hertfordshire set to receive solar panels as part of £7.7 million investment

Solar Panels at Aldi

Aldi has announced it will be rolling out solar panels to 90 more of its existing UK stores as part of a £7.7 million investment in its on-site renewable energy programme, with stores in Hertfordshire set to benefit.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK’s fourth largest supermarket is installing advanced 144 kWp solar systems across 41 stores before the end of 2025, with a further 49 stores set to receive the technology next year.

Among the stores that have been fitted with the new solar panels is Aldi’s Bishop’s Stortford store in Hertfordshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new solar installations will generate an average of 100,000 kWh annually, with the move part of Aldi’s wider commitment to increasing its renewable energy usage on site and strengthening its energy resilience.

Separately, any upcoming new stores will receive the advanced solar systems as part of the supermarket’s new store openings programme.

Jonathan Neale, Managing Director of National Real Estate at Aldi UK, said: “By expanding the use of solar panels across our UK stores, we’re making practical, long-term changes to how we power our operations, which will help us generate more of our energy on site from renewable sources.

"By investing in our estate now, we’re strengthening the resilience of our operations and helping ensure we can keep delivering great value for customers across Britain in a more sustainable way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to sourcing energy from renewable sources, Aldi converted more than 30% of its owned HGV fleet to run on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) in September last year, as part of its wider efforts to reduce its carbon footprint. The supermarket also uses chiller doors in stores, cutting energy consumption by around 20% per site.