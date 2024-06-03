4th Hemel Hempstead Scouts triumph as Breakspear Park’s latest Community Fund Champion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading business campus Breakspear Park is delighted to announce that the 4th Hemel Hempstead Scouts has been crowned the second winner of its 2024 community charity campaign.

The campaign supports Hertfordshire-based charities, not-for-profit groups, and services by giving away a £1,000 grant every quarter. Launched last year and again in 2024 due to popular demand, it has received an incredible response from the public and employees at Breakspear Park, who nominate the local charities and community causes and vote for the winner.

This quarter's finalists were Hemel Hempstead Deaf Group, 4th Hemel Hempstead Scouts, and Citizens Advice Dacorum. With an incredible 1,400+ votes, every charity was a worthy winner, but the 4th Hemel Hempstead Scouts pipped the others to the winning post with 676 votes.

4th Hemel Hempstead Scouts

Michael Albon, Troop Leader of the 4th Hemel Hempstead Scouts, along with Scouts Callum, Quinn, Declan, and Harrison, received a £1,000 cheque from Dina Mistry, the marketing manager at Breakspear Park. The donation will be used to purchase new equipment and host exciting events, enabling the Scouts to continue providing fun and adventurous activities while teaching essential #SkillsForLife to as many children as possible, ensuring inclusivity for all.

On winning, Michael said:

“We are overjoyed with this wonderful donation and would like to thank Breakspear Park and the many supporters who voted for us. For many of our children, Beavers, Cubs, and Scouts are the only out-of-school activities they attend, so it's vital we ensure we're running a high-quality programme. This grant will enable us to continue doing this, so a big thank you.”

Breakspear Park is now asking the public to write in and nominate charities, projects, or causes they feel deserve to win the next £1,000 donation. Anything will be considered as long as it is not-for-profit and benefits the people of Hertfordshire.

Details of the top three nominations (as chosen by Breakspear Park’s management team) will be announced on the company's Facebook page, giving the public a chance to vote for the project or cause they feel deserves the donation.

To nominate a Hertfordshire-based organisation, email [email protected], highlighting the type of project, charity, group or service, what the £1,000 will be used for, and contact details for the organisation. Write ‘unknown’ if you don’t know what the money will be used for. The closing date for nominations is 28.7.24, with the funds awarded in September 2024.

Dina Mistry, Marketing Manager at Breakspear Park, commented:

"We're thrilled to announce the 4th Hemel Hempstead Scouts is the second winner of our 2024 community fund! At Breakspear Park, we believe in giving back to the community where we live and work.

"With the rising cost of living making things tough for local charities and groups, we created this fund to make a real difference and help those in need in Hertfordshire.