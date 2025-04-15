Wildly popular 'virtual' food brands come to Hemel
Since its launch in 2023, Dish’d has built a reputation for highly popular, trend-focused food brands that drive repeat business.
The new Dish’d franchise in Hemel is the third outlet launched by the same franchisee, Umar. Dish’d Co-founder Mohamed Poonawala says: “We’re delighted to open our 50th location and bring our top food brands to Hemel residents. Part of what we love about Dish’d is seeing our franchisees succeed and it’s great to work with Umar to see his business grow alongside ours.”
What is Dish’d?
Dish’d is a food franchise which creates mouthwatering virtual food brands that are only available on delivery apps Deliveroo, UberEats and Just Eat.
Their restaurant quality brands are proving so popular that several franchisees are earning £20,000 additional earnings per week.
Dish’d already has four established food brands that are guaranteed to have orders flying in. They stay ahead of new trends by constantly developing and testing new brands and dishes. Each menu is lovingly created by their team of development chefs, and then market tested before being introduced to franchisees, making sure the dishes are delicious, popular and easy for franchisees to replicate consistently.
Among Dish’d’s growing portfolio are:
Eugreeka! - Tasty greek classics made with supersoft handmade pittas
Leb + Nöm - A feast from the middle east, delivered straight to your door
Bao + Bowls - Soft fluffy baos & steaming bowls
Wingology - Gourmet Fried Chicken never tasted so good!