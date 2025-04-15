Wildly popular 'virtual' food brands come to Hemel

Eugreeka! - Tasty greek classics made with supersoft handmade pittas

Dish’d, one of the UK’s fastest-growing food franchise groups, has opened its 50th franchise location this week in Hemel Hempstead. Locals can now enjoy a selection of three of Dish’d’s restaurant-quality brands – Eugreeka!, Bao + Bowls, and Wingology – bringing an exciting new wave of chef-crafted, eat-at-home options to the area.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since its launch in 2023, Dish’d has built a reputation for highly popular, trend-focused food brands that drive repeat business.

The new Dish’d franchise in Hemel is the third outlet launched by the same franchisee, Umar. Dish’d Co-founder Mohamed Poonawala says: “We’re delighted to open our 50th location and bring our top food brands to Hemel residents. Part of what we love about Dish’d is seeing our franchisees succeed and it’s great to work with Umar to see his business grow alongside ours.”

What is Dish’d?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wingology - now available in Hemel

Dish’d is a food franchise which creates mouthwatering virtual food brands that are only available on delivery apps Deliveroo, UberEats and Just Eat.

Their restaurant quality brands are proving so popular that several franchisees are earning £20,000 additional earnings per week.

Dish’d already has four established food brands that are guaranteed to have orders flying in. They stay ahead of new trends by constantly developing and testing new brands and dishes. Each menu is lovingly created by their team of development chefs, and then market tested before being introduced to franchisees, making sure the dishes are delicious, popular and easy for franchisees to replicate consistently.

Among Dish’d’s growing portfolio are:

Eugreeka! One of Dish'd's brands now available to order in Hemel

Eugreeka! - Tasty greek classics made with supersoft handmade pittas

Leb + Nöm - A feast from the middle east, delivered straight to your door

Bao + Bowls - Soft fluffy baos & steaming bowls

Wingology - Gourmet Fried Chicken never tasted so good!