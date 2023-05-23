News you can trust since 1858
Tring pub reopens after £300k revamp

The pub’s courtyard has also been transformed
By James Lowson
Published 23rd May 2023, 14:29 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 15:01 BST

A pub in Tring has reopened its doors after a £300,000 transformation.

Six figures has been spent re-designing and renovating The Bell in Tring High Street.

Among the new designs features is a newly built bar, new lighting fittings, and dramatic changes to the courtyard layout.

The front of the recently-transformed pub
The front of the recently-transformed pub
Farr Brew will run the pub after the £300,000 investment which was delivered by Greene King Pub Partners.

Founded in 2014, Farr Brew creates its own beers in Wheathampstead, Hertfordshire, and operates six other pubs across the county.

Earlier this year, the brewer and pub operator won 'Best Rural Craft Beer Pub' at the Society of Independent Brewers Association’s (SIBA) SIBA Business Awards 2023 for its The Elephant & Castle pub in Wheathampstead, which it also runs in association with Greene King Pub Partners.

The £300,000 investment in The Bell was authorised in an attempt to transform the pub into a more upmarket and contemporary venue, which did not ruin the bar’s history and heritage. The Bell is believed to be one of the oldest pubs in Tring.

The Bell Head Chef Chris Lonergan and Farr Brew Founder Nick Farr
The Bell Head Chef Chris Lonergan and Farr Brew Founder Nick Farr
Inside, the pub has been completely redecorated with new fixtures and fittings including new seating, lighting, tables and a newly built bar.

Outside, the pub’s courtyard garden has also been transformed into a new eating and drinking area, designed in time for the summer weather.

Externally, the pub has been painted a new colour and new signage has been put in place to reflect the transformation of the pub.

The new courtyard
The new courtyard

Guests can purchase Farr Brew’s ales alongside more commonly available beers and a food menu of pub classics plus a la carte options with light bites too – all locally sourced from high end suppliers and producers.

The Bell will be open from 10am to 11pm Monday through to Thursday. On Fridays and Saturdays, it will open 10am to midnight and on Sunday 10am to 10pm.

From Monday to Friday, the pub will serve brunch and then lunch from 10am to 3pm. It will then serve dinner 5pm to 9pm.

On Saturdays it will serve food 10am through to 9pm, while on Sunday’s it will serve food 10am through to 5pm.

The Bell in Tring
The Bell in Tring
