Hemel MP opens unique centre aimed at supporting new businesses

MP Sir Mike Penn opened the new Strathallan Business Centre in Hemel and congratulated working mum Donna Butchart – the brains behind the venture – and her team for the initiative that had gone into the concept.

By Bev Creagh
Published 22nd May 2023, 09:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 09:50 BST
MP Sir Mike Penn cuts the cake at the official opening of the new Strathallan Business CentreMP Sir Mike Penn cuts the cake at the official opening of the new Strathallan Business Centre
MP Sir Mike Penn cuts the cake at the official opening of the new Strathallan Business Centre

He said: “I’m always keen to support new business ventures and this centre is not only a new business itself, but its aim is to support more new businesses.“It will, no doubt, be a valuable resource for local people who want to be able to use the facilities or have specialist assistance with finances, IT marketing and sales.”

Donna set up the unique centre - which provides a different way of working for local people and businesses across Hertfordshire – after experiencing many of the challenges business owners and working parents face.

As well as dedicated hot desks, a media centre and a presentation suite, there is a virtual services team to manage finances, payroll, contracts, marketing and sales for members.

MP Sir Mike Penn cuts the ribbon to open the new Strathallan Business Centre in Fernville Lane which will help new businesses across HertfordshireMP Sir Mike Penn cuts the ribbon to open the new Strathallan Business Centre in Fernville Lane which will help new businesses across Hertfordshire
MP Sir Mike Penn cuts the ribbon to open the new Strathallan Business Centre in Fernville Lane which will help new businesses across Hertfordshire
A concierge team can also help organise an outfit for World Book Day, get a key cut or order an evening meal for you.

Hemel MP Sir Mike, who has served in his role since 2005, added: “Starting a new business is a daunting prospect for anyone, but to have access to a top rate facility such as this which offers support, mentoring and friendly advice will be a real help.

"I wish them well and every success for the future.”

> Strathallan House Business Centre is is located on Fernville Lane, Midland Road, Hemel, HP2 4LS.

