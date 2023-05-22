Hemel MP opens unique centre aimed at supporting new businesses
MP Sir Mike Penn opened the new Strathallan Business Centre in Hemel and congratulated working mum Donna Butchart – the brains behind the venture – and her team for the initiative that had gone into the concept.
He said: “I’m always keen to support new business ventures and this centre is not only a new business itself, but its aim is to support more new businesses.“It will, no doubt, be a valuable resource for local people who want to be able to use the facilities or have specialist assistance with finances, IT marketing and sales.”
Donna set up the unique centre - which provides a different way of working for local people and businesses across Hertfordshire – after experiencing many of the challenges business owners and working parents face.
As well as dedicated hot desks, a media centre and a presentation suite, there is a virtual services team to manage finances, payroll, contracts, marketing and sales for members.
A concierge team can also help organise an outfit for World Book Day, get a key cut or order an evening meal for you.
Hemel MP Sir Mike, who has served in his role since 2005, added: “Starting a new business is a daunting prospect for anyone, but to have access to a top rate facility such as this which offers support, mentoring and friendly advice will be a real help.
"I wish them well and every success for the future.”
> Strathallan House Business Centre is is located on Fernville Lane, Midland Road, Hemel, HP2 4LS.