Rare 1978 Star Wars collector's item goes up for sale at Kings Langley auction

A rare Star Wars collector’s item from 1978 is going up for sale in Kings Langley.

Online auctioning company, Excalibur Auctions, is putting a Star Wars Jawa figure by Palitoy up for sale on 27 January.

This sought-after toy was discovered in a loft recently, after the owner started unpacking various film memorabilia that was stacked high in various rooms of his house.

The rare Star Wars collectable

The unnamed owner served as art director for Marvel UK between 1974 and 1979, he received a whole range of gifts from PALITOY during the promotion of the Star Wars line in Marvel's comics and is still going through the mementos.

He had previously unearthed a rare JAWA figure and sold it via the Hertfordshire company for £26,670. Excalibur Auctions had set an auction estimate of £10,000-£15,000 for the rare figurine.

Excalibur Auctions verified both JAWA figures, confirming they are among the rarest carded Star Wars figures known to exist, with only 10-15 examples documented. Excalibur Auctions adds that the up-for-sale figure has its original vinyl cape, which was later substituted with a cloth cape not long into production.

Jonathan Torode, Excalibur’s auctioneer said: “We are thrilled to have been brought another of the rarest, most highly sought-after carded Star Wars figures (it’s on its original 12-back card (SW-12A). With the success of the last original JAWA figure, we had a lot of enquiries from people in various countries who had scoured trunks and garages looking to see if they had one, but never expected another to come from the same source, with him having done the same thing.

"With such exceptional provenance and only about 10-15 examples documented we anticipate once again, huge interest worldwide. The figure carries an E grade on a VG/E card, representing its exceptional condition and its vinyl cape is the icing on the cake. The UK PALITOY carded variation is even rarer than the USA Kenner version. I feel utterly spoilt being able to handle another such rare part of Star Wars toy history.”