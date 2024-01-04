Hemel Hempstead takeaway handed a one star rating by hygiene inspectors
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Hemel Hempstead takeaway has been given a one star rating by hygiene inspectors.
Istanbul Kebab in Bennetts Gate was handed the second lowest rating by the Food Standards Agency in November.
The one-star rating means ‘major improvement necessary’.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Elsewhere across Dacorum, seven other establishments have been handed recent ratings by the agency ranging between four and three.
They include:
- Rated 4: Joe's Coffee Shop & Creative Space at 7 Chancerygate Business Centre, Whiteleaf Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire
- Rated 4: Starburger at Kiosks 2 And 3 Marlowes Shopping Centre, Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire
- Rated 4: TNS Catering Management Ltd at Gist, Three Cherry Trees Lane, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire
- Rated 4: Pendley Manor Hotel at Pendley Manor Hotel, Cow Lane, Tring, Hertfordshire
- Rated 3: Opuz Kitchen at 162 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire
- Rated 4: Darvells, at 102 High Street, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire
- Rated 3: Osteria Bar And Restaurant, at 1 The Street, Chipperfield, Kings Langley
The latest round of FSA visits means that of Dacorum's 242 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 177 (73 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
The FSA scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at the premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.
Rating system:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required.