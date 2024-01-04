Hemel Hempstead takeaway handed a one star rating by hygiene inspectors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Hemel Hempstead takeaway has been given a one star rating by hygiene inspectors.

Istanbul Kebab in Bennetts Gate was handed the second lowest rating by the Food Standards Agency in November.

The one-star rating means ‘major improvement necessary’.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Display stickers are optional in England. Image: Victoria Jones PA

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elsewhere across Dacorum, seven other establishments have been handed recent ratings by the agency ranging between four and three.

They include:

Rated 4: Joe's Coffee Shop & Creative Space at 7 Chancerygate Business Centre, Whiteleaf Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire

Rated 4: Starburger at Kiosks 2 And 3 Marlowes Shopping Centre, Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire

Rated 4: TNS Catering Management Ltd at Gist, Three Cherry Trees Lane, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire

Rated 4: Pendley Manor Hotel at Pendley Manor Hotel, Cow Lane, Tring, Hertfordshire

Rated 3: Opuz Kitchen at 162 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire

Rated 4: Darvells, at 102 High Street, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire

Rated 3: Osteria Bar And Restaurant, at 1 The Street, Chipperfield, Kings Langley

The latest round of FSA visits means that of Dacorum's 242 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 177 (73 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

The FSA scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at the premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Rating system:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary