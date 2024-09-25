One92 Fitness comes to Berkhamsted High Street

By Ceri-Jane Hackling
Contributor
Published 25th Sep 2024, 15:27 BST
Glencar Group is proud to announce the launch of One92 Fitness, a brand-new gym and workout space on Berkhamsted high street this November. This exciting new facility brings modern fitness equipment, enhanced training programmes and a commitment to fostering a strong sense of community.

The gym will offer the latest fitness technology, including state-of-the-art cardio and strength-training equipment, as well as a wide range of fitness classes designed to suit all levels. From beginners to fitness enthusiasts, members will benefit from personal training options, group classes, and wellness programmes tailored to individual needs.

‘We are thrilled to be opening this gym right in the heart of Berkhamsted, in the same premises previously occupied by The Fitness Society’ said Rebecca McGillycuddy from Glencar Group. ‘As an organisation, we are already closely involved with Berkhamsted Football Club as sponsors and shareholders, and we are keen to get more involved in the local community.’

‘Our goal is to not only provide a first-class fitness facility but to actively contribute to the health and well-being of Berkhamsted residents and our 10-year lease demonstrates our long-term commitment to the town.’

Photo by Samuel Girven on Unsplash

John McLaughlin at Sorbon Estates, said:

‘We’re excited to announce the arrival of One92 Fitness on Berkhamsted High Street. Ever since the unexpected closure of The Fitness Society we have been working tirelessly to find a suitable new tenant to meet the significant demand in the area. The gym will be a great asset to the community, and Glencar Group is enthusiastic about being a key contributor to the town.’

For more information or to enquire about membership, email [email protected].

