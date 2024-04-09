The Food Warehouse signage

A new food retail outlet is opening in Hemel Hempstead, its parent company has confirmed today (9 April).

Iceland Foods has announced the opening of a new Food Warehouse store next Tuesday (16 April). Iceland has also confirmed 25 jobs have been created as a result of the opening and £1,000 worth of vouchers will be given to the first 100 customers on launch day.

The new store will be located in London Road Retail Park, and the first 200 customers through the checkouts will receive a 1.2kg tub of Jelly beans.

Iceland opened its first Food Warehouse store in 2014, typically the shops are double the size of traditional Iceland outlets, offering a wider range of products and bigger packs which represent better value for money.

Iceland Foods has confirmed it will be offering special discounted offers to customers on its opening day, including:

-Pepsi Max cans - 24 pack, £7.00 – was £10

-Velvet Classic Quilted Toilet Tissue - 24 pack, £5.00 – was £8.50

-White Rock spring water - 24 pack, £3.00 – was £3.75

-Pepsi Max cherry cans - 24 pack, £7.00 – was £10

-Greggs Sausage Rolls - eight pack, £5.00 – was £6

-Surf Laundry Powder Tropical Lily 4 kg - £7.00 – was £10

-Walkers Classic Variety Multipack Crisps- £3.75 – was £4.85

Iceland Foods is also offering anyone in the queue before 7:45am a free raffle ticket, three winners can take part in a supermarket sweep-style challenge, for 90 seconds they can fill their trolleys with whatever goods they like.

Kristian Barrett, Group Retail Director at Iceland Foods, said: “We’re very excited to be opening our new Hemel Hempstead store, ensuring even more local residents can get their hands on market-leading deals, alongside a brilliant range of frozen, grocery and fresh foods.

"We’re hard at work getting everything set up and ready to go and we can’t wait to open our doors to the local community.”