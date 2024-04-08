Shadow Trade Minister meets small businesses in Hemel Hempstead to discuss scrapping business rates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shadow Trade Minister and MP Gareth Thomas met with small businesses in Hemel Hempstead to discuss ways to grow the local economy.Gareth was joined by Labour’s candidate for Westminster, David Taylor, to hear about plans to scrap business rates and making government contract bids more accessible to small businesses.Mr Taylor described smaller firms as ‘the lifeblood of our communities’.He said: “My uncle owned a small business in Bovingdon and that’s why I’ve made support for businesses a key priority for my campaign.

"Hemel is about much more than just the Marlowes, and I’ve been saddened to see many established businesses closing down in shopping areas like Queen’s Square. These businesses are the lifeblood of our communities across the whole town.”Mr Thomas added: “It was a fantastic opportunity for me to hear the issues that are concerning businesses in Hemel Hempstead. Towns are the beating heart of our national economy and will be vital if we want to get Britain building again.

