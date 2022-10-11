Mobile cocktail bar set to take to the road thanks to award-winning Berkhamsted business Drinkie

What started as a bottling company born out of the coronavirus lockdown has turned into an award-winning luxury cocktail brand, now ready to take its products on the road with mobile trailers and pop-up bars.

Drinkie was started by Kings Langley’s Alex Legret and university friend Dan Twine during the 2020’s pandemic lockdown.

The company was named 2022’s best luxury cocktail in the Luxuria Lifestyle Magazine Awards last month.

Drinkie's range of premium cocktails

Reflecting on the recent win, Alex said: “It's great to have the recognition. I’m chuffed.”

He added: “I am quite surprised to get it but it's something that we feel we deserve.”

With its office in Berkhamsted and the warehouse in Hemel Hempstead, the business may be based in Dacorum but has its sights set on getting into supermarkets across the country.

Thanks to the award, Drinkie has been introduced to an international market which the co-founders hope will help them get the big-chain stores deals.

The new pop-up cocktail bar service will serve the South East from November, in a move to bring the party to whoever would like one - from corporate events and product launches to birthday parties, weddings and celebrations.

Every Drinkie product is vegan and packaged in lightweight recyclable pouches, which can be can be recycled at all major Tesco Food stores.

The partners have other businesses which complement Drinkie well and their expertise in high-end events and cocktail service helps them in all aspects of their newest venture.

